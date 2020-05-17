BDC GARDENER: You’ve got a lot of galls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gardening season is getting off to a good start this year and soon the Dodge County Master Gardener Help Line will begin to receive inquiries about “bumps” on the leaves of maple and oak trees.

Many people assume the trees have a disease and want to know what is necessary to control the problem and restore the tree to good health. Surprisingly enough, these noticeable bumps are not a disease, but are insect related and are called galls.

Galls are abnormal plant growth caused by not only insects, but by fungi, mites, nematodes, bacteria, and viruses. Often, they do not affect the health of the plant, so treatment is unnecessary.

Galls form in late spring when new growth is accelerated, hence older, more mature parts of the plant are rarely affected. Leaf galls can appear on both the upper and lower surface of the leaf. Stem and twig galls will form either a swelling or a knot-like growth. Flower galls will deform the flower and the bud.

Gall forming insects live most of their lives inside the gall, protected from any pesticide. Therefore, timing is difficult for any type of pesticide application. The best method of control is to simply tolerate their presence since they will not harm the tree. Cleaning up any leaf debris in the fall will help limit the spread.