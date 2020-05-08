BOTH COLUMN: A history of gardening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” – Marcus Tullis Cicero

Hope you are all working in the gardens. Weeding at this time of year is vital since spring weeds are popping up everywhere. Chickweed needs to be pulled now. It is already flowering and will set seeds very soon. You can cultivate it. It is tasty cooked and in salads and has lots of nutrients.

Asparagus is finally up and ready to harvest. You can harvest stalks that are about the size of a pencil or larger usually until about the end of May. Be sure to leave the fern intact and watch for asparagus beetles all summer to ensure a bountiful crop next year.

I’ve had a few questions about leaf spots on rhubarb leaves. They will not affect the rhubarb at all. Rhubarb needs to be fertilized now to produce good growth. It is also time to divide it. You should divide it about every five years to keep it productive.

Pick rhubarb early in spring when it is only 8-15 inches long. It is at its sweetest. Do not harvest more than a third of the leaves in any year to keep the plant growing strong. Don’t pick any stalks its first year. Young plants should only be harvested in spring but established plants can be sparingly harvested all summer. If you love it, remember it freezes well with no blanching.