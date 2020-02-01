BOTH COLUMN: Craving a little color this February

“In the coldest February, as in every other month of the year, the best thing is to hold on to in this world is each other.” – Linda Ellerbee
It is about the time of year we may be craving a little color to help get us through the dreary days of winter. We can do that by forcing flowering branches to bloom in the homes in late winter and early spring. It is a simple and elegant way to usher in the growing season. To ensure success you must properly prepare the branches to take up water. To do this, it must be done immediately after you cut them. You can either slice the ends of the stems with a knife or use a hammer to crush the cut ends. This will prevent the water-conducting vessels from becoming clogged with algae or other contaminants. Cut off an inch of stem every five days. Be sure to allow an extra six to eight inches of stem length when you cut your branches. Among the easiest shrubs to force are forsythia, witch hazel, magnolia, red bud, crab apple, flowering quince, flowering cherry and pussy willows. If you force pussy willows, wait until the downy catkins have just broken out of their casing. At that point, they do not require water but will last for ages. Each shrub has its own blooming time. Forsythia will bloom in a week but others make take two to four weeks to bloom. Gardeners need to be patient. The closer it is to the shrubs flowering time, the sooner the cut branches will blossom.
If you had a very weedy patch in your garden last year or possibly had jumping worms, you can harness the power of the sun by a simple process called solar solarization. Applying a layer of plastic over the soil in the summer can cause the temperature to rise up to 140 degrees and can kill weed seeds, insects, and fungal pathogens. Use this method in the hottest part of the summer. To do this you need to prepare the soil by removing old weeds and old crops. Rake soil smooth so there are no air pockets under the plastic that may cause uneven heating. Water the soil to soak it thoroughly. The humidity acts with the heat to kill all those unwanted weed seeds, etc. Make a trench around the area you plan to cover. Lay a clear plastic sheet over the area. Back fill the trench to hold the plastic in place. Leave it on for one month to make sure heat has penetrated it.
I would only do this to one area at a time. I would try a 5-foot by 20-foot bed and never where I had perennial plants such as asparagus or rhubarb but its great where quack grass has invaded or an old tomato bed after harvest especially if you had a disease problem.
The Sauk County Master Gardeners will host an informative seminar on invasive jumping worms and how to farm and garden in our changing weather patterns at 10 a.m. Feb. 29 at West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo. These topics will be of interest to landscapers, nursery owners, farmers, and gardeners.
Contact Phyllis Both by email at Phyllis.both@saukcountywi.gov or by telephone on Monday mornings at the Sauk County University of Wisconsin-Extension office, 608-355-3253.