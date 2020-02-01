BOTH COLUMN: Craving a little color this February

It is about the time of year we may be craving a little color to help get us through the dreary days of winter. We can do that by forcing flowering branches to bloom in the homes in late winter and early spring. It is a simple and elegant way to usher in the growing season. To ensure success you must properly prepare the branches to take up water. To do this, it must be done immediately after you cut them. You can either slice the ends of the stems with a knife or use a hammer to crush the cut ends. This will prevent the water-conducting vessels from becoming clogged with algae or other contaminants. Cut off an inch of stem every five days. Be sure to allow an extra six to eight inches of stem length when you cut your branches. Among the easiest shrubs to force are forsythia, witch hazel, magnolia, red bud, crab apple, flowering quince, flowering cherry and pussy willows. If you force pussy willows, wait until the downy catkins have just broken out of their casing. At that point, they do not require water but will last for ages. Each shrub has its own blooming time. Forsythia will bloom in a week but others make take two to four weeks to bloom. Gardeners need to be patient. The closer it is to the shrubs flowering time, the sooner the cut branches will blossom.