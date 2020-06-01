BOTH COLUMN: Crop rotation is essential to healthy gardening

“I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him.” ~Abraham Lincoln
What a glorious Memorial Day holiday weekend we just had. I always love to see people wearing their red poppies. The poppies are sold by veterans, but most people do not know what they mean.
In 1915, during World War I in Flanders, Belgium, the Germans began shelling the trenches with a new weapon, chlorine gas. One man survived and he helped the wounded and buried the dead. His name was John McCrea. “What does this have to do with gardening,” you ask.
As it happened, around the graves in Flanders Field wild red poppies started to grow between the crosses that marked the graves. A poem was written called, “In Flanders Field.” I haven’t got enough column space to write it here, but check out the internet; it’s a beautiful poem. I have decided to plant red or orange California poppies in my own garden. They seed themselves and what a great tribute to our veterans. Poppies grow bigger and better if they are growing about a foot apart; scatter the poppy seeds in the spring and they should reseed every year.
As I have mentioned before, it is important to rotate crops. One of the most important reasons for this is to maintain control over plant diseases that are soil-borne. Never even plant closely related plants in the same place for more than three years. These include eggplant, peppers, tomatoes and potatoes; the same diseases attack all of these plants. Another principle that follows crop rotation is sanitation. Do not leave residue in your garden; remove all debris and either burn it or compost it.
Growing peppers and eggplant can be fun, and peppers can be extra fun if you have a sense of humor. When your hot peppers are mature and you have an unsuspecting visitor, ask him or her if they have ever eaten a fresh hot pepper. No doubt they will refuse, but grab one of the fruits yourself and bite off the non-stem end, then bite off about an eighth of an inch of the pepper and eat it. This part of the pepper does not contain the hot part of the fruit. Your friend will be left with the hot part. This is a dirty trick, so watch out who bites into the pepper; they will definitely have to have a sense of humor. Actually, last year I planted sweet banana peppers and hot banana peppers and I lost the markers. I decided to dehydrate them and I had taken the little bite, so I mixed all of the peppers together. Every dish I made this winter with these peppers was almost too hot to eat. Now I know why.
Peppers need constant moisture in the soil. Vegetable crops and droughts do not mix well. If you water your garden, make sure you soak it at least once a week during drought. If you can’t water heavily, don’t water at all. During last year’s drought in August, I didn’t water at all and had the best peppers I ever grew. If I had watered lightly, I would not have done so well. Light watering produces a root system that is near the surface of the ground and they dry out much faster. Heavy watering or not watering produces a root system that will go deep into the soil and can survive the dry conditions.
