BOTH COLUMN: Crop rotation is essential to healthy gardening

Growing peppers and eggplant can be fun, and peppers can be extra fun if you have a sense of humor. When your hot peppers are mature and you have an unsuspecting visitor, ask him or her if they have ever eaten a fresh hot pepper. No doubt they will refuse, but grab one of the fruits yourself and bite off the non-stem end, then bite off about an eighth of an inch of the pepper and eat it. This part of the pepper does not contain the hot part of the fruit. Your friend will be left with the hot part. This is a dirty trick, so watch out who bites into the pepper; they will definitely have to have a sense of humor. Actually, last year I planted sweet banana peppers and hot banana peppers and I lost the markers. I decided to dehydrate them and I had taken the little bite, so I mixed all of the peppers together. Every dish I made this winter with these peppers was almost too hot to eat. Now I know why.