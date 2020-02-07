BOTH COLUMN: Getting things ready for spring

“The bitter winds in February were sometimes called the “First East Winds” but the longing for spring somehow made them seem more piercing.” –Eiji Yoshikawa
February is upon us and the gardening year is starting. There are a few things to do to get you going. Make sure you check your stored bulbs for rot or desecration. I usually start my tuberous begonias, leeks, and onions the second week in February. They need a long growing season. On the third week of February, I start seeds for impatiens, vinca, pansies, and geraniums. On the fourth week, I start cannas and caladiums in pots.
If you have not done so, prune dormant trees and summer-flowering shrubs. Prune spring flowering shrubs only after they bloom. It is time to spray dormant oil on trees to control scale and overwintering pests. Dormant oil spray should only be used when the trees are dormant and temperature during the day is 40 degrees. Also, check trees for mummified fruits, galls, or egg clusters. If you happen to have an old apple tree, do not remove more than one-third of the branches when renovating it. For more information, visit the University of Wisconsin Learning Store at learningstore.extension.wisc.edu, and get the publication “A1959: Training and Pruning Apples Trees.”
What do you do with amaryllis after blooming? Here are a few tips. Cut the flower stems just above the bulb. Continue to water and fertilize for the next six months, allowing leaves to fully develop. After six months, place it in a cool, dark place for 8-10 weeks. Re-pot and start the process over again. In order for your amaryllis to re-bloom, it must be exposed to the temperatures of 50 degrees to 55 degrees for 8-10 weeks. I have to stress this as important since I was so busy this fall and just brought my plants indoors. Guess what? None of them bloomed. The bulb is alive but the plant did not get any leaves. It is good to practice what you preach.
Many plants I brought indoors in the fall seem to start declining in February. My fig tree is losing leaves and my hibiscus has leaves turning yellow. I probably neglected them through the holidays and they are telling me to shape up. Succulents are still doing great. Geraniums are growing and probably need fertilizer about now. Coleus is just sitting there doing nothing. My plan is to try to keep them all alive until they can get some fresh air outdoors. The lack of sunshine may have contributed to their decline or maybe new soil will help. If your houseplants are suffering, know you are not alone. Do the best you can under adverse conditions and fertilize only when you see new growth. If you can get through February, the chances are good they will perk up.
The Sauk County Master Gardeners will host an informative seminar on invasive jumping worms and how to farm and garden in our changing weather patterns at 10 a.m. Feb. 29 at the West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo. These topics will be of interest to landscapers, nursery owners, farmers, and gardeners.
Contact Phyllis Both by email at Phyllis.both@saukcountywi.gov or by telephone on Monday mornings at the Sauk County University of Wisconsin-Extension office, 608-355-3253.