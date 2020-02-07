BOTH COLUMN: Getting things ready for spring

Many plants I brought indoors in the fall seem to start declining in February. My fig tree is losing leaves and my hibiscus has leaves turning yellow. I probably neglected them through the holidays and they are telling me to shape up. Succulents are still doing great. Geraniums are growing and probably need fertilizer about now. Coleus is just sitting there doing nothing. My plan is to try to keep them all alive until they can get some fresh air outdoors. The lack of sunshine may have contributed to their decline or maybe new soil will help. If your houseplants are suffering, know you are not alone. Do the best you can under adverse conditions and fertilize only when you see new growth. If you can get through February, the chances are good they will perk up.