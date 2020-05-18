BOTH COLUMN: History on gardening

“If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” –Marcus Tullis Cicero
Hope you are all working in the gardens. Weeding at this time of year is vital since spring weeds are popping up everywhere. Chickweed needs to be pulled now. It is already flowering and will set seeds very soon. You can cultivate it. It is tasty cooked and in salads and has lots of nutrients.
Asparagus is finally up and ready to harvest. You can harvest stalks that are about the size of a pencil or larger usually until about the end of May. Be sure to leave the fern intact and watch for asparagus beetles all summer to ensure a bountiful crop next year.
I’ve had a few questions about leaf spots on rhubarb leaves. They will not affect the rhubarb at all. Rhubarb needs to be fertilized now to produce good growth. It is also time to divide it. You should divide it about every five years to keep it productive.
Pick rhubarb early in spring when it is only 8-15 inches long. It is at its sweetest. Do not harvest more than a third of the leaves in any year to keep the plant growing strong. Don’t pick any stalks its first year. Young plants should only be harvested in spring but established plants can be sparingly harvested all summer. If you love it, remember it freezes well with no blanching.
A little gardening history seems appropriate to me since the pandemic has come upon us. In 1918 the Spanish flu arrived. The world was at war. There were 500 million people affected and 50 million people died. People wore masks, school and businesses were closed. The economy suffered and nobody complained. Food was needed for the war effort. My mother lived through it and talked about it a lot. I had an uncle that died.
The farmers were dying. Business owners were dying. The government held a campaign where it asked people to use every available bit of property such as pots, window boxes or anywhere you could plant a vegetable. It was called “sow seeds for victory.” People learned to garden and preserve food. As a result, 3 million new gardens were planted. That was just the start.
Shortly after, we were in World War II. Commercial crops went to the military. Food was rationed in 1942. Did people complain? No. They got together to see what they could do. Again, gardening was it. This time the campaign was called a “Victory Garden.” I was a child then and guess what? My grandmother taught me to garden when I was five years old. Nobody complained. Even Eleanor Roosevelt had a Victory Garden at the White House.
Throughout both World Wars, the Depression, and the Spanish flu, the garden campaign served a successful means to boost moral, express patriotism, and safe guard against food shortages. By 1944, there were 15 million families planting gardens. I doubt we will have a food shortage in Wisconsin, especially in farm country. But what better way to save a little money, grow organic and spend lock down days than with the kids in the garden. We have all been a little spoiled. We expect too much. We don’t like to make sacrifices. Come on people. Grow up.
The Community Garden in Prairie du Sac is full. We haven’t opened the one in Reedsburg but yet but if anyone in Reedsburg wants a plat, there are openings. It is not too wet this year and some plots need soil amending.
Contact Phyllis Both by email at Phyllis.both@saukcountywi.gov or by telephone on Monday mornings at the Sauk County University of Wisconsin-Extension office, 608-355-3253.
