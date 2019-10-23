"The leaf of every tree bring a message from the unseen world. Look, every falling leaf is a blessing.” - Rumi
Autumn is so beautiful and nature is providing us with an abundance of wonderful organic material for our flowerbeds, lawns and vegetable gardens. Don’t resent having to rake leaves this year. They are provided by nature to be put to good use. When you mow your lawns, mow the leaves. This will chop them up to put on your soils for better crop production next year. You can just leave them on top of the soil and let the earthworms do either job or you can till or dig them in. If you have sandy soil, it is a blessing that gives the sandy soil much needed water holding components. If you have clay coil, it will help prevent compaction and will aerate the soil. It is a win-win situation.
I get upset when I see leaves piled up at curbs to be picked up by the city. Yes, they do compost them but you can’t tell if they are from Black Walnut or a diseased tree, which is how diseases spread. Ask your neighbors if you can have their leaves or help them understand how to use them for their own benefit. Even a light layer of mulched leaves left on your lawn will improve your soil. Be careful not to put too many in one spot or that will kill the grass.
Another great mulch is pine needles. I do not work these into the soil but you can use them to prevent erosion or to act as a weed barrier. For acid-loving plants, I use a lot of pine needles and scratch them into the soil. Blueberries, Rhododendron, potatoes, and azaleas thrive on acidic soil that the pine needles supply.
If you haven’t applied a cover crop to your soil, try to cover any bare soil with straw or leaves to help prevent erosion. Bare soil anywhere attracts weed seeds, blows away in dry periods and loses nutrients quickly.
If you brought in plants to overwinter in your home, you may want to water them with a systemic insecticide made especially for houseplants. I would not use it on anything edible. I recently brought in plants and have been finding earwigs running around the house. My two kittens love chasing them but earwigs do as much damage as slugs. I also spray the leaves of all my houseplants with a very mild soapy water spray. This will smother any insects hiding in the leaves.
Another fall project is to prepare your garden tools before storing them. Just lightly sand them and oil the blades. Pay attention to the wooden handles. They should also be treated with a wood preservative and oiled. If the tools need sharpening, do it now, especially shovels. You will be happy you did it when spring comes.
Fall cleanup in your gardens really helps when spring comes along but you should be selective on what you cut down.
The next Master Gardener classes coming up include Invasives with Anne Pearce on Saturday, Propagation with Phyllis Both on Nov. 2, and Entomology on Nov. 9 with PJ Liesch. The cost is $15. Call 608-355-3250 to sign up.
