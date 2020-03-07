BOTH COLUMN: Japanese maple substitutes

“While it is still February one can taste the full joys of anticipation. Spring stands at the gate with her finger on the latch.” – Patience Strong

This time of year, it is hard to write a garden column but soon nurseries will be opening and we may be thinking of tree planting this spring. I always prefer bare rootstock. It is planted while dormant and I have never lost a new tree that I purchased bare root.

Ornamental maples, including Japanese maple, Acer palmatum, are popular but in our zone they tend to die in severe winters even if protected. Last winter all of the Japanese maples died even as far as Illinois. The problem with Japanese maples is they tend to leaf out before the last frost which can cause damage to the tender new foliage. The hardiest Japanese maple is “Emperor One” as it is later to leaf out in the spring. Winter protection from rabbits is recommended for all ornamental maples, especially if they are grafted or young.

