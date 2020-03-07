BOTH COLUMN: Japanese maple substitutes

“While it is still February one can taste the full joys of anticipation. Spring stands at the gate with her finger on the latch.” – Patience Strong
This time of year, it is hard to write a garden column but soon nurseries will be opening and we may be thinking of tree planting this spring. I always prefer bare rootstock. It is planted while dormant and I have never lost a new tree that I purchased bare root.
Ornamental maples, including Japanese maple, Acer palmatum, are popular but in our zone they tend to die in severe winters even if protected. Last winter all of the Japanese maples died even as far as Illinois. The problem with Japanese maples is they tend to leaf out before the last frost which can cause damage to the tender new foliage. The hardiest Japanese maple is “Emperor One” as it is later to leaf out in the spring. Winter protection from rabbits is recommended for all ornamental maples, especially if they are grafted or young.
Ornamental maples are wonderful plants for a small yard or garden as most only grow 10-20 feet. Wisconsin gardeners do have some choices because there are some hardier small maples that do well in zones 3 and 4. These include the hedge maple, Acer campestre; Manchurian maple, Acer mandschuricum; striped maple, Acer pensylvanicum; Korean maple, Acer pseudosieboldianum; and three-flowered maple, Acer triflorum.
Another substitute for the Japanese maple is the Pagoda dogwood. It has four-season appeal. It has layering branches and is a breeze to grow. In spring, trees produce white flowers to remind us spring has come. In the summer, they have light green leaves that provide welcome shade. My ducks can be found hiding under them on hot, sunny days. In the fall the leaves turn red before falling, leaving a skeleton of alligator skin-like bark in the winter.
Here are a few facts about dogwoods you might find interesting. The word is derived from “dagwood” which refers to the tree’s early use for material for daggers or swords. George Washington was a big fan of dogwoods and planted them at Mt. Vernon and Thomas Jefferson planted them at Monticello. Dogwoods are native to North America and also Asia and Europe. Native Americans used dogwood trees to make arrows, daggers, and toothbrushes.
Sauk Prairie residents, plots are available at the Prairie du Sac Community Garden. Plots are approximately 20 feet by 20 feet, 400 square feet, and are $20 per plot. The garden will open mid-April and close at the end of October. For more information, call 608-355-3250.
Contact Phyllis Both by email at Phyllis.both@saukcountywi.gov or by telephone on Monday mornings at the Sauk County University of Wisconsin-Extension office, 608-355-3253.