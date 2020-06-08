BOTH COLUMN: June to-do-list

“In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt.” -Margaret Atwood
What a beautiful weekend. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did. Here is a quick list of things to do around the yard and garden for June.
- Potatoes should be checked for the eggs of potato beetles. Look under leaves for yellow egg masses and destroy them.
- The larvae of the cabbageworm have emerged across south-central Wisconsin so check plants weekly. Use BT to control them.
- Check fruit trees for the beginning of the tent caterpillars. If you get them when they are small, you will catch the problem early.
- About the middle of June, you should put your second application of fertilizer on perennial beds.
- In the fall, everyone reaches out to buy chrysanthemums. That is all well and good, but they usually will not survive the winter. Now is the time to buy them. They will be small, but if you keep punching the growing tips weekly until July, you will have beautiful plants that have more of a chance to survive our winters. Their roots will be well developed by fall.
- If you want good Brussels sprouts for fall, start seeds now, and transplant to vegetable garden in mid-July.
- Now is the time to get basil, sweet potatoes, late potatoes, and eggplant into the garden. The soil is warming up pretty good. Do not plant beans if the soil is too wet. They will rot easily, especially if you have clay soil. Wait for the second week of June.
- A lush green lawn can also be a “green” lawn. Proper fertilization will create a tense turf that reduces water runoff and crowds out weeds, eliminating chemical weed killers. Do not bag clippings, but allow them to compost – they can provide up to one fourth of your fertilizer needs. Mow often, but don’t cut your grass too short. Three inches is best. If you mow too short, you give weed seeds an opportunity to germinate. Remember the holiday schedule for fertilization – Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Halloween. If you leave the grass clippings, you could skip one of these feedings.
- When soil temperatures do not get cold enough to kill potato tubers, they can remain alive and re-sprout the next year. It is possible they harbor pathogens and create diseases that will infect your new crop. They can also affect your tomatoes. Volunteer tomatoes and potatoes need to be managed to mitigate the risk of late blight as well as other diseases that may reside in the plant tissue. Late blight is a regulated disease in Wisconsin. Good stewardship of volunteer potatoes and tomatoes is the best approach – dig them out.
- The spinach harvest is done, so I re-fertilized and planted rutabagas where I harvested the spinach. You can plant beans, beets, carrots, turnips, okra, and many other crops where your spinach, lettuce, and radishes are harvested. This will give you added garden space and fresh crops all summer. After the late planting is harvested, you can start your fall crops in the same spot with another small shot of fertilizer.
- Asparagus harvest is just about over, so it is time to fertilize the beds with 10-10-10 - a cup per 10 feet of row. Then refresh the mulch with grass clippings or straw mulch, about two inches.
- By the end of the month, the early cabbage should be ready to harvest. It is important to harvest when they are ready. If they stay in the ground too long, they will probably split. Splitting heads can also be caused by over-watering. After harvesting early cabbage, remove roots to minimize a future problem with clubroot. If some of your cabbage plants and plants in the cabbage family seem to be stunted, it is usually a sign of clubroot. Cabbage likes a high alkaline soil, so you may need extra lime. A pH of 7.5 is ideal.
Contact Phyllis Both by email at Phyllis.both@saukcountywi.gov or by telephone on Monday mornings at the Sauk County University of Wisconsin-Extension office, 608-355-3253.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!