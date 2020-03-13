BOTH COLUMN: Make sure soil is dry before tilling

I hope you all took advantage of the warmer weather over the weekend. I actually got out and cut back shrubs that I did not get to in the fall. The hydrangeas still held their flowers so they were first on the list. They need to be cut to about one inch from the ground before they leaf out. This makes them nice and compact for the growing season. The same for spirea. If they are cut back, they form a lovely round shrub. If not, they can grow tall and unsightly. I do have a few barberry and they need cutting back also. I have to say barberry is becoming an invasive species especially if it is the old-fashioned plant but there are new varieties out there that do not produce berries. Birds are the ones that take the seed and after digesting, they scatter the seeds in the woods in their droppings.