BOTH COLUMN: Make sure soil is dry before tilling

“I love spring anywhere, but if I could choose I would always greet it in a garden.” – Ruth Stout
I hope you all took advantage of the warmer weather over the weekend. I actually got out and cut back shrubs that I did not get to in the fall. The hydrangeas still held their flowers so they were first on the list. They need to be cut to about one inch from the ground before they leaf out. This makes them nice and compact for the growing season. The same for spirea. If they are cut back, they form a lovely round shrub. If not, they can grow tall and unsightly. I do have a few barberry and they need cutting back also. I have to say barberry is becoming an invasive species especially if it is the old-fashioned plant but there are new varieties out there that do not produce berries. Birds are the ones that take the seed and after digesting, they scatter the seeds in the woods in their droppings.
Since its spring, the days are getting longer and ready for tilling or just a little work in the garden even if you are a no-till garden. However, before you break out your garden tools, check to see if your garden is too wet by squeezing a handful of it. If it holds together, the ground is too wet. Walking on or working wet soil will cause compaction, a condition that will last for years. Compact soils become cement-like when dry, making it difficult for the gardener to work the soil and almost impossible for plants to get essential water and nutrients. When a handful of soil crumbles into smaller pieces, you will know it is time to begin spring planting.
It is time to remove mulch from spring flowering plants. This helps the soil dry and be warmed by the sun. Remove plant residue left from last year. It is also time to start seedlings of cabbage, celery, cauliflower, head lettuce, and parsley. You should start tomato seeds indoors the last week in March. Research shows that seven-week old transplants produce the earliest fruit and best overall results. Also, the last week in March is the time to fertilize asparagus plants. They are heavy feeders. I use a 10-10-10 or 13-13-13 fertilizer. This is also good for grapes and raspberries. Use about 6-8 pounds per 100 row feet. If you are totally organic, use composted manure.
When spring bulbs are up about 3 inches, it is time to fertilize them. The reason being they need to produce enough leaves to feed the bulbs for next year. I like to use a bulb fertilizer since it has the correct nutrients but a 10-10-10 will work.
