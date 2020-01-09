BOTH COLUMN: People are misinformed about hydroponics

“Plant carrots in January and you’ll never have to eat carrots.” – Garden Saying
Everyone thinks hydroponics is growing plants with water as a medium but hydroponics is really defined as the cultivation of plants without soil. The use of media such as peat or bark with nutrients applied through the water supply has been found to support plant growth and is also considered hydroponics.
The benefits of hydroponics includes minimal or no soil borne pests and diseases, lack of weeds to pull and healthier plants due to precise water and nutrient application to the roots. Earlier harvest of crops and minimal space requirements also make this a type of gardening appealing for home gardeners. Because plants can be grown indoors under artificial light, hydroponics is a perfect winter hobby for Wisconsin gardeners.
Christmas has come and gone but according to our state entomologist, PJ Liesch, we have a new invasive insect. The elongated hemlock scale is an invasive native to Japan and was first detected in New York more than a century ago. Since then it has spread to 15 states in the eastern United States. This insect has reached Wisconsin through our holiday decorations. Christmas tree growers, nurseries, and homeowners are at risk. Pine and spruce forests are also at risk.
In 2018, this scale was found in wreaths, trees, and other holiday decorations that were shipped to Wisconsin from North Carolina. North Carolina grows a quarter of our Christmas trees, especially Frasier firs. Each year our chances increase of being invaded.
The insect looks unusual. They hunker down on plants and produce a waxy coating to protect them from predators. They are usually found on the underside of needles. The coating is whitish on males and browner on females. The male insect can fly but not far. Because elongated hemlock scale has been detected in Wisconsin this year, we need to try to prevent this insect from becoming established. Here are a few things you can do:
1. If your Christmas décor, trees, wreaths, etc., were bought from a local farm you don’t have to worry
2. If your Christmas decorations were brought from a big box store, grocery store, or similar vendor or if you are unsure of the origin, you need to inspect the underside of the needles and burn or bag your decorations. Do not compost or use for wildlife habitat. They should not be put in the city compost areas.
For more information, visit datcp.wi.gov/pages/programs_services/ehs.aspx.
Contact Phyllis Both by email at Phyllis.both@saukcountywi.gov or by telephone on Monday mornings at the Sauk County University of Wisconsin-Extension office, 608-355-3253.