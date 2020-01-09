BOTH COLUMN: People are misinformed about hydroponics

“Plant carrots in January and you’ll never have to eat carrots.” – Garden Saying

Everyone thinks hydroponics is growing plants with water as a medium but hydroponics is really defined as the cultivation of plants without soil. The use of media such as peat or bark with nutrients applied through the water supply has been found to support plant growth and is also considered hydroponics.

The benefits of hydroponics includes minimal or no soil borne pests and diseases, lack of weeds to pull and healthier plants due to precise water and nutrient application to the roots. Earlier harvest of crops and minimal space requirements also make this a type of gardening appealing for home gardeners. Because plants can be grown indoors under artificial light, hydroponics is a perfect winter hobby for Wisconsin gardeners.

Christmas has come and gone but according to our state entomologist, PJ Liesch, we have a new invasive insect. The elongated hemlock scale is an invasive native to Japan and was first detected in New York more than a century ago. Since then it has spread to 15 states in the eastern United States. This insect has reached Wisconsin through our holiday decorations. Christmas tree growers, nurseries, and homeowners are at risk. Pine and spruce forests are also at risk.

