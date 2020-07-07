BOTH COLUMN: Phyllis Both's last column

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is with deep sadness we inform you of the loss of Phyllis Both, Sauk County horticulture educator and dear friend of ours. Both was the horticulture educator since 2004, and charmed us with her stories and garden expertise in her weekly column. She wrote one last column that is featured below. Her spirit, knowledge, and spunk will be greatly missed. Contact the Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or haley.weisert@saukcountywi.gov for horticulture questions.

“Always remember you are braver than you think you are and more loved than you know.” –Unknown

Since our weather has been changing, my yard is much wetter than it used to be. The area I used to mow near the road is now a prairie and can’t be mowed without getting stuck on the opposite side of the yard. I had a lovely restful shade garden that nature wants to reclaim back. At my age, I think it is okay. As I walk through the shade, the ferns there are spreaders. There are a few clumping types that are treasures.