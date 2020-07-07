BOTH COLUMN: Phyllis Both's last column
0 comments
SAUK COUNTY GARDENER

BOTH COLUMN: Phyllis Both's last column

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It is with deep sadness we inform you of the loss of Phyllis Both, Sauk County horticulture educator and dear friend of ours. Both was the horticulture educator since 2004, and charmed us with her stories and garden expertise in her weekly column. She wrote one last column that is featured below. Her spirit, knowledge, and spunk will be greatly missed. Contact the Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or haley.weisert@saukcountywi.gov for horticulture questions.

“Always remember you are braver than you think you are and more loved than you know.” –Unknown

Since our weather has been changing, my yard is much wetter than it used to be. The area I used to mow near the road is now a prairie and can’t be mowed without getting stuck on the opposite side of the yard. I had a lovely restful shade garden that nature wants to reclaim back. At my age, I think it is okay. As I walk through the shade, the ferns there are spreaders. There are a few clumping types that are treasures.

Ferns make a nice backdrop to almost any garden. They add texture and interest to even the sunniest gardens. My favorite tall ferns are the cinnamon fern and the interrupted fern. These ferns grow in the shade up to three feet tall. Cinnamon ferns have brown pencil-like shoots coming up from the middle and the interrupted fern has what you may think of as bare spots along its fronds. Actually, these are spores called sori that will fall to the ground and reproduce. Ostrich fern and royal fern will grow in the sun.

For medium size ferns, try maidenhair fern or lady fern, shade, sensitive fern, and marsh fern for sun. Rattlesnake fern is unusual since it looks like a small tree with most fronds on the top. Some ferns grow flat on the ground and can form a colony or ground cover. For more information on ferns, go to University of Wisconsin-Green Bay fern website at uwgb.edu/biodiversity/herbarium/pteridophytes/pteridophytes_of_wisconsin01.htm.

Each year you should challenge yourself to specialize in a different plant. It is amazing what you can learn.

In the garden, get down there and inspect those potato plants for eggs and beetles. Fertilize asparagus and check for beetles and larvae. Prune spring flowering shrubs before they put on new growth. Thin apples to three or four clusters. Fertilize strawberries at the end of the month. If you happen to have a few bare spots in your garden and some perennial seeds left over, plant them. What is nice is they will bloom next year without a lot of hassle.

Phyllis Both color for BNR

Phyllis Both

Contact Phyllis Both by email at Phyllis.both@saukcountywi.gov or by telephone on Monday mornings at the Sauk County University of Wisconsin-Extension office, 608-355-3253.

0 comments

Tags

Sprout new ideas

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 incredibly easy steps to sprucing up your front door in one day
Home & Garden

5 incredibly easy steps to sprucing up your front door in one day

  • Updated

Routine cleanings are the key to keeping your outdoor furniture in pristine condition. For best results, you should clean outdoor furniture four times a year: once at the beginning of summer, once at the end of summer and a couple of times in between. Store furniture indoors during winter months to prevent additional weathering and staining — and to make your routine cleanings easier.

This wireless fence will keep your dog from escaping
Home & Garden

This wireless fence will keep your dog from escaping

Keeping your dog from running into the street or getting lost after leaving your yard are major concerns for pet owners, but building a fence isn’t always simple. Neighborhood codes may specify certain types of fences, and costs can be prohibitive. Electric fences can pose their own problems, since most models need to be buried under the perimeter of the yard.

Ask the Builder: In praise of bumpy shower floors
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: In praise of bumpy shower floors

  • Updated

Q: What do you think about a pebble stone shower floor? I’ve been seeing these for years and wonder if I’d like it in my new shower? Are they durable? My smallish feet are sensitive when I walk on gravel and I wonder if I’ll be in pain when I’m in the shower. Are these floors hard to install? I’m also worried about all the grout to clean. There seems to be so much grout in these floors! Have you experienced these yourself? What would you do to keep the grout looking like new? —Ruth H., Erie, Pa.

+2
Non-resident looks to purchase home in US for her daughters
Home & Garden

Non-resident looks to purchase home in US for her daughters

  • Updated

Q: I am not a U.S. citizen, but my daughter is married to a U.S. citizen and will have her green card shortly. Another one of my daughters is not a U.S. citizen and is a student studying in the U.S. I am planning to buy a house for them. I’d like to have both of my daughters own the home equally. Can I buy a house for them or can I give them a loan to buy a house?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News