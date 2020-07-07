BOTH COLUMN: Phyllis Both's last column

It is with deep sadness we inform you of the loss of Phyllis Both, Sauk County horticulture educator and dear friend of ours. Both was the horticulture educator since 2004, and charmed us with her stories and garden expertise in her weekly column. She wrote one last column that is featured below. Her spirit, knowledge, and spunk will be greatly missed. Contact the Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or haley.weisert@saukcountywi.gov for horticulture questions.
“Always remember you are braver than you think you are and more loved than you know.” –Unknown
Since our weather has been changing, my yard is much wetter than it used to be. The area I used to mow near the road is now a prairie and can’t be mowed without getting stuck on the opposite side of the yard. I had a lovely restful shade garden that nature wants to reclaim back. At my age, I think it is okay. As I walk through the shade, the ferns there are spreaders. There are a few clumping types that are treasures.
Ferns make a nice backdrop to almost any garden. They add texture and interest to even the sunniest gardens. My favorite tall ferns are the cinnamon fern and the interrupted fern. These ferns grow in the shade up to three feet tall. Cinnamon ferns have brown pencil-like shoots coming up from the middle and the interrupted fern has what you may think of as bare spots along its fronds. Actually, these are spores called sori that will fall to the ground and reproduce. Ostrich fern and royal fern will grow in the sun.
For medium size ferns, try maidenhair fern or lady fern, shade, sensitive fern, and marsh fern for sun. Rattlesnake fern is unusual since it looks like a small tree with most fronds on the top. Some ferns grow flat on the ground and can form a colony or ground cover. For more information on ferns, go to University of Wisconsin-Green Bay fern website at uwgb.edu/biodiversity/herbarium/pteridophytes/pteridophytes_of_wisconsin01.htm.
Each year you should challenge yourself to specialize in a different plant. It is amazing what you can learn.
In the garden, get down there and inspect those potato plants for eggs and beetles. Fertilize asparagus and check for beetles and larvae. Prune spring flowering shrubs before they put on new growth. Thin apples to three or four clusters. Fertilize strawberries at the end of the month. If you happen to have a few bare spots in your garden and some perennial seeds left over, plant them. What is nice is they will bloom next year without a lot of hassle.
