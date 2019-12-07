We are in the last month of the year. Just felt I should thank everyone who made me smile this year. You are one of them. So, here is a big "Thank You!"
Turkey day is over for some of us but not at our house. We had turkey roasted, cooked in gravy, sandwiches and now soup stock. That does not include all of the nibbling we did. The turkey also provided cat and dog food. What more could you ask for of this poor bird? Most of the vegetables at our Thanksgiving dinner were from my garden, which I was thankful for. We used potatoes, squash, beets, beans, onions, and celery. What more could a person ask for after the hard work of the summer?
My yard looks like a maze. I have never had so many moles as I have had this fall. The theory is they are after all the jumping worms that invaded my garden this year. I sure do not like the damage they do but on the bright side, they are doing me a favor by attacking these dreadful worms.
You have free articles remaining.
Planting evergreens can be environmentally beneficial as well as aesthetically pleasing. Evergreens can assist in cooling in the summer and act as a windbreak in the winter, especially on the north and northwest side of your property. They can block the wind up to 50%. Eastern white pine and Jack pine make excellent tall hedges. For privacy, American arborvitae and Eastern red cedar are good. North Star white spruce can be planted in front of the larger, taller specimens. Evergreen foundation planting also conserves energy by trapping a layer of air against the house for both winter and summer. Yews, junipers, Mugo pine, and arborvitae vary in color, texture, and form for a nice variety. Remember to always pay attention to mature size and spread although most of these lower growing shrubs can be pruned and shaped to keep them in bounds.
The Sauk County Land Resources and Environment Department are having a tree sale. Seedlings sell at 25 plants for $25. You can find more information and an order form on their website at co.sauk.wi.us/landconservation/2020-tree-sale-program. There are several types of evergreens being sold such as arborvitae, red pine, white pine, white spruce and tamarack. They also have a large variety of broadleaf trees and wildlife shrubs. I can personal say that the trees I have purchased from them have done very well. I have planted the white spruce in an area that I consider a nursery bed. I kept them pruned and compact. Each year I have used one of my lovely spruce as our Christmas tree. They are fast growing and the kids can help with their care. The fun begins when the tree that you have grown can then be decorated in your home. Also, for a nice fragrance, cut pine branches from decorations. Pine cones are also great for decoration. Evergreen freshly cut holds its fragrance for a long time.
Another holiday plant I gather from my own yard is American holly. This shrub at this time of year is ablaze with red berries. Viburnum cannot hold a candle to it. If you want to plant a winterberry holly, next spring you need a male and a female plant for pollination.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)