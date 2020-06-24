BOTH COLUMN: Potatoes are being invaded

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“There is a style of garden to suit every personality.” - Tom Wright

Potatoes are being invaded by potato beetles. These beetles also like eggplant. The female beetles lay yellow or orange eggs on the underside of leaves. The larvae are red and they cause the most damage. Most insecticides do not work because the beetles are becoming resistant to them.

Each female beetle will lay 400-500 eggs per season. There are two generations per year. Eggs hatch in 4-9 days and then the cycle starts again. It only takes three weeks to go from larvae to adult. The beetles over winter underground which is why it’s important to rotate your crops and pull out any stray plants that over wintered.

The nymphs are the easiest to control by spraying under the leaves when they are newly hatched. Timing is important since the spray won’t affect the eggs. You can also hand pick the adults if you have time. It is very effective but has to be done faithfully. Look under leaves for eggs and crush them. It’s time consuming but if you can kill them before the next generation any of the methods will be worth your time.