BOTH COLUMN: Potatoes are being invaded

Potatoes are being invaded by potato beetles. These beetles also like eggplant. The female beetles lay yellow or orange eggs on the underside of leaves. The larvae are red and they cause the most damage. Most insecticides do not work because the beetles are becoming resistant to them.
Each female beetle will lay 400-500 eggs per season. There are two generations per year. Eggs hatch in 4-9 days and then the cycle starts again. It only takes three weeks to go from larvae to adult. The beetles over winter underground which is why it’s important to rotate your crops and pull out any stray plants that over wintered.
The nymphs are the easiest to control by spraying under the leaves when they are newly hatched. Timing is important since the spray won’t affect the eggs. You can also hand pick the adults if you have time. It is very effective but has to be done faithfully. Look under leaves for eggs and crush them. It’s time consuming but if you can kill them before the next generation any of the methods will be worth your time.
Spinosad is an organic spray that can be used with success. Look at labels and be sure it contains this ingredient. Hand picking is the best method and insecticides should only be use if needed. Potato plants can withstand about a 30% defoliation without yield loss.
It is not too late to plant beans in the garden, especially if bunnies ate yours like they did mine. You can plant them in July and August for a fresh crop all summer long. June is the month to fertilize asparagus, kohlrabi, leeks, melons, and chard. Around July 1, I sprinkle super phosphate between my rows of onions since they will start bulbing.
Don’t let your garlic scapes escape. Pick them, chop them, freeze them and use them in soup or stew this winter. Don’t let them get too big or they will be tough.
Carrots can still be planted this month or in July for a fall harvest. The secret to germination is to keep the soil moist. This is hard in the summer heat but I have found that if you plant after the rain or a good garden soaking and cover your seeds with a board for a week to 10 days, the seeds will germinate very well. Remove the board and your crop should be great.
A good time to start fall cabbage and kale is in July so that they mature in cool weather. You can still plant cucumbers, beets, bush beans, carrots and summer squash. Once the cauliflower is harvested, you should have space.
Broccoli is almost ready; just harvest the heads and your plant will produce side shoots until fall.
Don’t forget to pinch and deadhead annuals for masses of flowers. If any of the annuals look straggly, just cut them down to about three or four inches and you will be rewarded with a sturdy, bushy plant.
If you ever thought you would like a blueberry patch, start planning now. The soil should be prepared a year before you plant. Blueberries like an acid soil and plenty of sphagnum peat. I like to use soil sulphur to acidify the soil. On blueberries, the first thing that needs to be done is a soil test. I can get you information on that, just email me.
The best blueberries for Wisconsin are low bush blueberries. They have a better chance of keeping the fruit buds during the winter. You must plant at least two different varieties for pollination. It will take a couple of years to get a crop, as the best berries are on 2-3-year-old wood.
Contact Phyllis Both by email at Phyllis.both@saukcountywi.gov or by telephone on Monday mornings at the Sauk County University of Wisconsin-Extension office, 608-355-3253.
