BOTH COLUMN: Rethink vegetable gardening

Most of our produce comes from southern states and especially California. The growers in California are facing a potential problem with their labor. Most growers employ migrant workers. The workers don’t always have resources and many have to be trucked in and are packed into vehicles. It is just a matter of time before the virus catches up with this industry. Many times, migrant workers are low income and live in poor conditions. They don’t always have access to health care. If the virus spreads to the workers who provide our food, we will be limited to how much produce will be sent. I know our farmers do a great job at farmers markets but growing your own to be on the safe side is very rewarding.