BOTH COLUMN: The many uses of Christmas trees

“Deck the halls with boughs of holly….” Enhance your enjoyment of the holiday season by bringing a bit of nature’s bounty indoors. Fragrant freshly cut evergreens, berried boughs, and bowls of pine cones splashed with cinnamon and clove oil delight the senses.
It may not seem eco-friendly to purchase a cut evergreen tree but according to the organization American Forests, “Today in America there are enough Christmas trees planted that 18 million people a day are supplied with oxygen. Also, the farms that grow Christmas trees stabilize soil, protect water supplies, and provide a refuge for wildlife while creating a scenic view.” Just be sure to purchase a farm-raised tree rather than cutting one in the wild and you can enjoy a fresh scent guilt free.
After the holidays, turn your tree into a temporary wildlife habitat by placing it outdoors and stringing popcorn, cranberries, or other treats for the birds. Recycle cut branches to protect outdoor plants from frost heaving and chip whatever remains of your tree and use it as mulch.
Seed catalogs are coming soon. Some are already here. During the darkest days of winter, many garden companies begin mailing their catalogs providing us with a perfect antidote for winter blues. By studying catalogs and websites this winter, you will find an abundance of beautiful and unusual edibles you can grow from seed. By growing your own plants, you will be able to save money and have access to varieties that cannot be purchased locally. For those with limited space, you can find dwarf varieties that can be grown in containers.
Spend a little time this winter planning to use your creativity in the garden and do some environmentally friendly recycling. Open any garden magazine and you will find ides for benches, containers, fountains, stepping stones, and trellis.’ Found material can be used as garden art including scrap wood, metal, glass, parts of old tools, old tubs, buckets, or washtubs can find new life in the garden. Broken pots, mismatched china and scraps of tile can be used to create charming “bits and pieces” mosaics. Think of new ways to use items before tossing them in the trash such as wine bottles pushed into the earth to form a border, glass lampshades turned into birdbaths, bowling balls set in garden beds and old tools fashioned into handles for the garden shed or gate. The possibilities are endless.
Making a potpourri is a natural extension of gardening for the winter months. Potpourri combines the sense of smell, touch, and sight by using dried materials such as leaves, flowers, pods, moss, cones, and berries and applying fixative oils and essentials oils or fragrance oils. Let your imagination be your guide and use what you have on hand. This time of year, it could be seedpods, evergreen needles, cones, and bayberry. A simple recipe is as follows: ½-cup bayberry leaves, ½-cup balsam needles or any evergreen, ½-cup small pine cones or larger cones cut in pieces, ½ cup rose hips, 2 teaspoons orris root, and a couple drops of pine scented fixative. Mix ingredients and add fixative at the end. Stir gently.
