BOTH COLUMN: The many uses of Christmas trees

“Nothing ever seems too bad, too hard, or too sad when you’ve got a Christmas tree in the living room.”—Unknown

“Deck the halls with boughs of holly….” Enhance your enjoyment of the holiday season by bringing a bit of nature’s bounty indoors. Fragrant freshly cut evergreens, berried boughs, and bowls of pine cones splashed with cinnamon and clove oil delight the senses.

It may not seem eco-friendly to purchase a cut evergreen tree but according to the organization American Forests, “Today in America there are enough Christmas trees planted that 18 million people a day are supplied with oxygen. Also, the farms that grow Christmas trees stabilize soil, protect water supplies, and provide a refuge for wildlife while creating a scenic view.” Just be sure to purchase a farm-raised tree rather than cutting one in the wild and you can enjoy a fresh scent guilt free.

After the holidays, turn your tree into a temporary wildlife habitat by placing it outdoors and stringing popcorn, cranberries, or other treats for the birds. Recycle cut branches to protect outdoor plants from frost heaving and chip whatever remains of your tree and use it as mulch.