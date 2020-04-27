BOTH COLUMN: The secret to fertilizing

“The glory of gardening: hands in the dirt, head in the sun, heart with nature. To nurture a garden is to feed not just the body, but the soul.” –Alfred Austin
I sure hope all of the local greenhouses will be opened this year so we can buy our transplants. I’ve started some plants indoors. I hope they make it. I only buy from local nurseries, not big box stores since I don’t know what diseases might be hovering in those plants. A lot of times they are exposed to cold weather. They may not die but can be stunted. Especially peppers, basil, and a lot of warm season crops.
I still haven’t cleaned out a lot of my garden but a little at a time works. It’s also time to think about lawn care. It is important to put a crabgrass herbicide to your established lawn since crabgrass seed emerges at the end of April. By then it is too late. Also, time to reseed bare spots.
When it is time to mow the first time you should not mow too short. Blade should be set to 3 or 3.5 inches. The more top growth, the more roots.
If you have clay soil, it’s a good idea to aerate your lawn in May. Sandy soils don’t need to be aerated. In late May around Memorial Day, you can begin fertilizing. Use a slow release fertilizer. Always use recommended doses. If you accidentally use too much in one spot, you could end up with bare patches. If your lawn is in the shade, only use half of the recommended dose. Many fertilizers have herbicides and should not be used on newly seeded areas. You are welcome to use them on established grass.
The next application for fertilizers is around July 4. Use a slow release fertilizer. If you leave grass clippings on your lawn, you can save time and money by skipping the July application. The clippings you left on the lawn replace the fertilizer for July. Mid-August to mid-September is the best time to establish a new lawn.
The last time to fertilize is around Labor Day. Apply an herbicide for weed control since seedlings from spring weeds are starting to germinate. Do not apply herbicide to newly planted lawns. If you did not apply broadleaf weed control in September, you can still apply it in October. Continue to mow until grass goes dormant.
If you’re growing blueberries, they should be fertilized when new growth starts. The recommended dose is ¼ cup of ammonium sulfate. The first year after that, increase it by 1 ounce per year until the fifth year, then 4 ounces per year after 5 years. This fertilizer should circle each plant at the drip line. In years when organic mulch is applied, you should increase the fertilizer that year by one half.
Strawberries should only be fertilized when they start producing runners. About mid-June for June bearing cultivars. Apply ½ to 1 cup of ammonium nitrate per 100-foot row. If plants do not show vigor, repeat application at half the rate in July.
Asparagus is slow to sprout this year but when it does it should be a good year. This is the best time to control your weeds in the asparagus before they start growing especially quack grass. You do not want to dilute the roots; that is why I still like the old way of planting deep. It is best to mulch asparagus with compost in spring. Asparagus is a heavy feeder so give it a dose of fertilizer in mid-spring when it is actively growing.
Keep informed online by visiting The Wisconsin Vegetable Gardener at thewisconsinvegetablegardener.com.
Contact Phyllis Both by email at Phyllis.both@saukcountywi.gov or by telephone on Monday mornings at the Sauk County University of Wisconsin-Extension office, 608-355-3253.
