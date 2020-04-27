BOTH COLUMN: The secret to fertilizing

The next application for fertilizers is around July 4. Use a slow release fertilizer. If you leave grass clippings on your lawn, you can save time and money by skipping the July application. The clippings you left on the lawn replace the fertilizer for July. Mid-August to mid-September is the best time to establish a new lawn.

The last time to fertilize is around Labor Day. Apply an herbicide for weed control since seedlings from spring weeds are starting to germinate. Do not apply herbicide to newly planted lawns. If you did not apply broadleaf weed control in September, you can still apply it in October. Continue to mow until grass goes dormant.

If you’re growing blueberries, they should be fertilized when new growth starts. The recommended dose is ¼ cup of ammonium sulfate. The first year after that, increase it by 1 ounce per year until the fifth year, then 4 ounces per year after 5 years. This fertilizer should circle each plant at the drip line. In years when organic mulch is applied, you should increase the fertilizer that year by one half.

Strawberries should only be fertilized when they start producing runners. About mid-June for June bearing cultivars. Apply ½ to 1 cup of ammonium nitrate per 100-foot row. If plants do not show vigor, repeat application at half the rate in July.