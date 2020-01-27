BOTH COLUMN: Using alternative planting methods

“A lawn is nature under totalitarian rule.” – Michael Pollan
It’s not too early to start planning your spring and summer garden. If each one of us in the United States replaced just one square yard of lawn with alternative plantings we would stop tons of grass clippings from finding their way to the landfill; provide thousands of better habitats for wildlife and eliminate millions of hours of mowing.
This sounds like an exaggeration but we are talking about the entire United States.
Vow to take action this spring. Minimize your lawn by extending the borders of existing gardens such as foundation beds or beds along the walkways or driveway. Plant shade trees along your driveway, a hedgerow along the perimeter of your property, a multilevel vegetation edge in a back corner, or low growing native shrubs or ground cover on a steep slope. Establish a butterfly/hummingbird garden. Create a pond or water feature. Stop mowing and let part of your yard grow into a meadow then add native grasses, bulbs, and a wildflower mix. You may still have to mow once or twice a year to keep trees and shrubs from growing. Your lawn will be replaced by an interesting and diverse landscape that is easier to maintain and eco-friendly.
“Did you know that homeowners use up to 10 times more chemical pesticide per acre on their lawns than farmers do on their crops” – United States Fish & Wildlife Service.
With only a small percentage of our food grown locally and most of it traveling 1,500 miles to get to our plates, why mow? Instead foodscape a “welcome garden” around your front door, an herb garden or potager garden, French kitchen garden, an edible playhouse, an orchard, or a tea garden. Think of your lawn as but a path through your garden.
Good planning is the trick to make your front garden both attractive and functional. Add permanent elements for year-round structures and add interest by varying plant heights, textures, and colors. Grow what you like to eat but also seek out ornamental cultivars of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Then add edible flowers for variety. Your efforts may inspire others in the community to attack their own front lawns.
A few plants that come to mind are rainbow chard, curly kale, beets, okra, a variety of peppers, red cabbage, lemon grass, basil, sage, parsley, and patio tomatoes. This is just a small list. The choice is yours.
