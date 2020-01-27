BOTH COLUMN: Using alternative planting methods

It’s not too early to start planning your spring and summer garden. If each one of us in the United States replaced just one square yard of lawn with alternative plantings we would stop tons of grass clippings from finding their way to the landfill; provide thousands of better habitats for wildlife and eliminate millions of hours of mowing.

Vow to take action this spring. Minimize your lawn by extending the borders of existing gardens such as foundation beds or beds along the walkways or driveway. Plant shade trees along your driveway, a hedgerow along the perimeter of your property, a multilevel vegetation edge in a back corner, or low growing native shrubs or ground cover on a steep slope. Establish a butterfly/hummingbird garden. Create a pond or water feature. Stop mowing and let part of your yard grow into a meadow then add native grasses, bulbs, and a wildflower mix. You may still have to mow once or twice a year to keep trees and shrubs from growing. Your lawn will be replaced by an interesting and diverse landscape that is easier to maintain and eco-friendly.