GARDENER: A patriotic trio in the garden

American mountain mint, Pycanthemum virginianum, brings white to our patriotic trio. Small white flowers arranged in flattened clusters rise above the delicate narrow-leaved foliage on this one-to three-foot tall branching perennial. True to its name, mountain mint is in the mint, Lamiaceae, family and has the characteristic square stem and minty scent shared with its culinary relatives. Mountain mint is a favorite of foraging pollinators including bumble bees and other native bees, honey bees, wasps, flies, and butterflies.

Great blue lobelia keeps its promise to bring blue to our patriotic trio. Its scientific name, Lobelia siphilitica, shows that it is a close relative of cardinal flower. But great blue lobelia is shorter, one to four feet tall, and has more frequently branched stems than its red cousin, giving it a softer, less “militaristic” appearance. This is a plant you want to cuddle, not salute. The flowers of great blue lobelia are on racemes, which like cardinal flower, bloom from the bottom of the raceme first. Bumble bees are the chief pollinators of its five-lipped tubular flowers, using the lower three lips as a landing pad. In contrast, the cardinal flower does not have this landing pad and is pollinated chiefly by hummingbirds, who carry pollen on their wings from flowers they have visited.