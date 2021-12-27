GARDENER COLUMN: 2022 Gardening resolutions

‘In order to be successful in the new year, stay focused, develop a positive attitude, and be passionate with your dreams.”—Bamigboye Olurotimi
Every year around this time, many people start to make their list of New Year’s resolutions. Some common resolutions include eating healthier, exercising more, handling stress better, learning something new, saving more money, and being kinder to the environment. If these are on your list of resolutions for 2022, gardening can help reach your goals.
Eating healthier is much easier to accomplish if you plant your own vegetable garden. You’re naturally more likely to eat more vegetables if you can just step out to your garden and pick those fresh veggies right out of your garden. Figure out what fruits and vegetables have the vitamins and minerals you want to add to your diet and try growing them—assuming they will grow in our zone. Strive for ways to grow your garden without the use of pesticides. Not only will your body thank you, so will your wallet as you won’t be spending so much money on expensive chemicals. You can also soak up some extra vitamin D when you get out in the sun.
Working in your gardens, be it a vegetable or flower garden, is a great way to exercise. Weeding, raking, spreading mulch, and digging with a shovel are all great ways to get moving, improve flexibility, and burn some extra calories. Considering that gardening activities burn upwards of 300 calories per hour, any gardening you do can help you meet your exercise goals. Do a little research and you can calculate how many calories you can burn doing some of those activities – it might even make you look forward to doing some of those harder gardening tasks.
Gardening can be a great source of stress relief. I like to take 10-15 minutes a day during the gardening season to simply walk through my garden and discover what has come up, what’s blooming, and what wildlife is visiting my gardens. In some cases, this stresses me more than relaxes me, but I think you get the idea. If handling stress better is a particular goal of yours, consider planting an area that is just a haven for you to sit and relax in after a rough day. This can be a particular place in your garden or simply growing lovely-smelling plants such as rosemary, lavender, and lemongrass in containers on your patio or porch. This is not a technique I often employ as I’m not great at just sitting still and doing nothing. However, I find that when I must focus on a gardening task such as weeding, planting, or even mowing the lawn, I can’t focus on the things that were stressing me before.
Another popular resolution is learning something new. For some people, this can be learning a new task—consider composting—or hobby—learning to hybridize daylilies. Learning something new is always on my resolution list. I typically try to learn how to grow a plant I have never grown before or haven’t been successful growing in years past. This year, I’m going to try learning how to grow eggplant. I’ve never grown it before as my husband is not particularly fond of its skin. However, one of my master gardener friends introduced me to Japanese eggplant this past summer. Its skin is thin, so it doesn’t need to be peeled, and it has the added benefit of adding color to my vegetable garden.
Saving more money is a resolution that can make a big impact and you can do it in the garden as well. You’ll save money if you simply use fewer chemicals to control insects and weeds. Mulching and drip irrigation will reduce the amount of water you use when caring for your gardens. Install a rain barrel to collect any water that we do receive. I heard on the news that we have moderate to severe drought conditions in our areas and it will take several months of high moisture to get back to normal. If we don’t get plenty of snow and rain in the upcoming months, water-conservation is going to be more important than ever during the 2022 growing season.
Being kinder to our environment is a resolution that not only benefits us, but others around us including our own children and grandchildren. One way you can meet this resolution is by planting native plants and avoiding exotic invasives, no matter how pretty they are. Planting trees can help improve the air quality and if you plant a native that is different from all your neighbors, you can help avoid creating a monoculture as well. Planting natives also helps the local wildlife and birds, many times by providing food during the lean winter months.
These are just a few examples of how gardening can help you meet your New Year’s resolutions. No matter what you choose for your 2022 resolutions or goals, consider the many ways gardening can help you achieve them. Happy New Year.
Just a quick reminder that the University of Wisconsin-Extension still has Phenology Calendars available. The cost is $15. Please stop by the West Building, third floor in Baraboo for a calendar.
