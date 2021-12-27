GARDENER COLUMN: 2022 Gardening resolutions

Gardening can be a great source of stress relief. I like to take 10-15 minutes a day during the gardening season to simply walk through my garden and discover what has come up, what’s blooming, and what wildlife is visiting my gardens. In some cases, this stresses me more than relaxes me, but I think you get the idea. If handling stress better is a particular goal of yours, consider planting an area that is just a haven for you to sit and relax in after a rough day. This can be a particular place in your garden or simply growing lovely-smelling plants such as rosemary, lavender, and lemongrass in containers on your patio or porch. This is not a technique I often employ as I’m not great at just sitting still and doing nothing. However, I find that when I must focus on a gardening task such as weeding, planting, or even mowing the lawn, I can’t focus on the things that were stressing me before.