GARDENER COLUMN: 2023 All-American winners to try

“A vegetable garden in the beginning looks so promising and then after all little by little it grows nothing but vegetables, nothing, nothing but vegetables.” — Gertrude Stein

I spent some time researching what seeds and plants I’m going to grow this year in my gardens. I not only like to look through seed catalogs, but I also like to consider the annuals, perennials, and vegetables were selected as the All-American Selections for the year. I like to consider planting AAS winners for my gardens as they are “tested nationally and proven locally.” When I select them for my garden, I can expect to have exceptional garden performance. Last year, I purchased two Pepper Pot-A-Peno plants that were 2021 All-American Selections and had so many jalapenos I had to find homes for all my extras.

This year’s winners are definitely worth trying to track down. The first one I’d like to tell you about is Coleus Premium Sun Coral Candy. This multicolored coleus is the first seed coleus to ever win. The color is spectacular and holds its color well, even when grown in full sun. I was particularly excited by the fact that only three seeds are needed to produce enough foliage to fill a 14-26-inch container.

Another ornamental winner that I’m excited about is the Colocasia Royal Hawaiian Waikiki. Another name for a colocasia is elephant ear and I use them a lot in my shade garden containers. This one has large glossy leaves with pink veins, creamy white centers and deep burgundy stems. Bonus—it’s a lush, compact plant that holds up in wind and rain.

Two new perennials made the 2023 list. The first new perennial to consider is Echinacea Artisan Yellow Ombre. The plant produces a prolific number of vibrant, golden-yellow blooms. Add this one to your garden if you want to have a low-maintenance, long-blooming, pollinator magnet. The Leucanthemum Carpet Angel is a groundcover Shasta daisy. This 3-inche flower with a frilly inner white bloom is only six inches tall but spreads to 20 inches wide. Both are hardy in zones 4a to 10b.

In the vegetable category, I’d suggest that local gardeners consider planting the Zenzei tomato. It’s a high-yielding, indeterminate Roma tomato that’s great for canning and freezing. It’s been developed to be more disease-resistant to spots and blossom end rot. The plants also don’t need to be pruned. Another vegetable to consider is the squash kabocha Sweet Jade. What’s neat about this squash is the size. It’s essentially a single serving, one to two pounds, has high yields and stores well, making it a great choice for gardeners who don’t want to produce large-sized squash. If you like watermelon, consider the Rubyfirm watermelon. It’s a small, sweet, personal-sized watermelon, just the right size for one or two people.

There are several other plants that made the 2023 All-American Selection list. To learn more about this year’s and past year’s selection, visit all-americaselections.org. You can also learn about the selection process, where to buy winners, and where the display gardens are so you can see the newest AAS winners growing.