GARDENER COLUMN: 2023 Garden planning

“Gardens are not made by singing ‘Oh, how beautiful,’ and sitting in the shade.” – Rudyard Kipling

These past couple weeks have been busy with the holidays, but now its time to start planning our 2023 gardens. January is the perfect time to start planning as our gardens are typically snow-covered, making it easier to focus on the existing structure. It offers a blank canvas for planning and covers up what didn’t get finished last fall. Seed catalogs have arrived - or soon will be, showing all kinds of possibilities for our gardens.

First step is to review what you did last year. This is much easier if you use a garden journal. I don’t use a journal, but I do tend to take lots of photos of my gardens throughout the season. I also have last year’s vegetable garden plot drawing for reference. This yearly drawing helps ensure I rotate my vegetables appropriately. Using your garden journal, drawings, or photos, determine what worked well and what didn’t. In the vegetable garden, note favorites, what didn’t get eaten, was too prolific, and what plants were space hogs. In your perennial gardens, determine where there are gaps, what plants were too big for their space, and which ones didn’t thrive. Define areas you want to convert to a vegetable garden, perennial planting, or a place with a new tree and shrubs. Jot down tools or equipment needing replacement or repair. Finally, note what garden pests you had to deal with - like deer, rabbits, or insects, watering issues, and weather conditions to be addressed this year.

Once you’ve completed your review, start thinking about this year’s garden. On our drive to see my husband’s parents this year for Christmas, we reviewed “The Whole Seed Catalog” from Bakers Creek Rare Seeds. Many page corners were bent over to note which new seeds we want to plant. I also love to find my old favorites, especially for my vegetable garden. Make a list of any new seeds, bulbs, or plants you want to order. Also determine the amount of time you will have to devote to your garden this coming year. Over the years, we’ve had travel plans or events that required more time away from home during peak gardening season. If you have a similar situation this year, consider what you might need to scale back or make alternative plans for someone to water or harvest. I have a hard time coming back from a vacation and seeing all my previous gardening work going to waste.

Once you’ve reviewed what you’ve done and have an idea what you’d like to accomplish, take an assessment of what garden items you have. Figure out what new garden tools, seeds, and other equipment you may need. Before placing a seed order, check your current inventory. It’s highly likely you already have some of what you plan to plant. If you have some older seed, you may want to conduct a viability seed test – target germination rate for most is 80-100%. Take note of if, and when, annual and perennial seeds need to be started indoors. Some are as early as January/February. Set up your indoor seed starting stations and purchase supplies. Repair, replace or sharpen any gardening tools or equipment as needed.

Take the time now to plan your gardens and you’ll be ready to jump in once the snow melts and the ground thaws. Until then, happy dreaming.