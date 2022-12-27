GARDENER COLUMN: 2023 Gardening resolutions

“Gardening simply does not allow one to be mentally old, because too many hopes and dreams are yet to be realized.”—Allan Armitage

It’s that time of year when I start to think about New Year’s resolutions. In search of some new gardening resolutions to consider, I read several different articles looking for inspiration. Here are a few that stood out for me.

Keep a photo garden journal. I already take a lot of pictures of my garden, but I’m not so great at documenting what’s going on. One idea I read was to take a picture of your garden on the first day of each month from the same vantage point. By the end of the year, you’ll have a great way to see how your garden looks throughout the seasons.

Plant something new. This is a resolution that I have every year. This past year, I planted Japanese eggplant. My master gardener friend recommended it the prior year. Its skin is thin, so it doesn’t need to be peeled to enjoy and it adds color to the garden as well. This year, I think I’m going to try growing artichokes. My children love them, and I need a good challenge. They’re not native to Wisconsin, so I’ll have to start them indoors and probably let them finish the season in our greenhouse. Even if I don’t get a good crop, I know I will learn something new.

Volunteer. As a master gardener, I volunteer a lot. I love sharing my knowledge of gardening with others. If your children’s or your neighborhood school has a school garden, consider volunteering for it. Not only will you be helping others learn how to care for a garden, you’ll also reap the rewards of doing something kind and selfless for others.

Drink more water. As gardeners, we know our plants need regular amounts of water. Well, so do you. Invest in a nice water bottle that’s easy to spot when you leave it in the garden. If you drink plenty, you’ll be amazed at how much more stamina you have when you’re working in the garden.

Start cooking or cook more. Plant vegetables or consider new ones and incorporate them into your dinner plans. You’ll feel good learning a new skill and putting something healthy on your plate. Better yet, get your kids involved; they are more likely to eat new or unfamiliar vegetables if they have a hand in preparing them.

Stop multitasking. Studies have shown that multitasking can make you less productive, increase stress, and potentially lead to memory problems. I already can’t remember where I leave my garden tools half the time, so I don’t need to compound the problem. In the spring, I see so many things that need to get done, I tend to jump from one thing to another. At the end of the day, I have a lot of things started and nothing is finished. This year, I’m going to try and focus on one gardening task at a time. I bet I will be amazed at what I can accomplish when I focus on just one thing.

Practice gratitude. When I’m in the garden, many times I focus too much on all the things that must get done instead of noticing the beauty in nature all around me and being grateful for it. Look at your gardens and see the beauty, not just the weeds. Share the bounty of your gardens with others who are less fortunate. Compliment another person’s garden – they’ll appreciate your thoughtfulness.

I hope this gives you inspiration for a one or two New Year’s gardening resolutions. Happy New Year.