GARDENER COLUMN: All a buzz in the garden

In the vegetable garden, scout for cabbageworms and cabbage loppers on your cabbage and on your cauliflower and broccoli. If you see the white moths, you know they are present. Use floating row covers to prevent the moths from laying eggs on the plants. If you discover the worm, you can hand pick them and destroy them. Another option is Bt—Bacillius thuringiensis), a non-toxic, biological insecticide that is specifically targeted toward worms and caterpillars. Make sure your tomatoes and peppers are getting plenty of water to help prevent blossom end rot; mulching also helps to retain moisture and keeps leaves off the soil. Prune any leaves on your tomatoes that are touching the soil or are diseased to help control any leaf blight problems. Thin your carrots, beets, and other root crops to their correct spacing or you’ll end up with all tops and no bottoms. I have a hard time thinning my plants, so in the past I always asked my husband to do it. Those little plants worked so hard to grow, so pulling them seems like a crime. This year I got smart though. I asked my husband to help me make several dibbler tools. My dibblers are one-foot by one-foot square pieces of wood with a handle on one side and wood dowels glued on the other side spaced apart based on common plant spacings. When I press the appropriate dibbler into the soil, I have evenly spaced holes to plant my seeds. One is based on 3-inch spacing, another on 4-inch spacing, and the last one on 6-inch spacing. If I only plant in the holes that have been created, I don’t have to thin as much. I also let the kids use them when I went to help plant the Al Behrman Elementary School garden and Tower Rock Elementary School gardens. It works great as they can easily see where to place their seeds and do not put all them in one place. Check your strawberry plants, as they will start producing, if they haven’t already. You might want to use netting to keep the birds from eating the strawberries before you get them. Finally, stop harvesting your asparagus and allow the stalks to grow so they will be productive the following year. Fertilize your asparagus bed after the last harvest with a nitrogen fertilizer that will allow you to apply .10 pounds of nitrogen per 100 square feet. Until next week, keep cool, stay hydrated and get out in your garden and enjoy the flowers and pollinators. That’s what I’ll be doing.