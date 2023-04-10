“April weather, rain and sunshine both together.” – English Country Saying

Someone needs to tell Mother Nature that April is National Gardening month. I still have snow and her April Fools’ joke of sending even more snow was not funny. I’m hoping this week’s weather will take care of the remainder because there are lots of gardening tasks to be done in April.

Before you do anything, test the soil in your perennial and vegetable gardens if you haven’t done it recently. You don’t want to add any nutrients unless it is necessary. Soil sample bags are available at the Sauk County office. Once you have that task out of the way, head out to your flower gardens and plant pansies as soon as the ground isn’t muddy and can be worked. Remove rose cones—if you use them—and gently remove any soil you mounded up around the bushes. Prune them if you didn’t do it last fall. Normally, water your beds if they’re dry; however, we’ve had pretty good snow fall this year so they should be ok. Once your perennial beds are dry enough, you can add fertilizer if recommended by the soil test and work it into the soil. Pull any weeds you may see. It’s easier to keep them in check if you pull them when they are small and few. You can also divide some of your perennials if needed. Mums can be divided every two to three years before they get 3-inches tall. You can also divide coreopsis, yarrow, and gaillardia every two to four years, and daisies and monardas—bee balm—every three to five years. If you get those tasks done, start any fast-growing annuals indoors. Consider starting sweet alyssum, calendula, Johnny jump-ups, cornflowers, marigolds, nigella, sweet pea, and zinnias.

Mulch garden paths to suppress any weeds. There is still time to start some of your vegetables indoors. Plant eggplant, head lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and peppers if you can get them done by no later than mid-April. Then plant tomatoes. Read seed packets carefully to see what seeds prefer to be direct sowed in the garden. Around mid to late April, when the soil temps reach 40 degrees Fahrenheit and night-air temperatures are above 45 degrees F, you can plant cool-weather crops outdoors. Think lettuce, spinach, Swiss chard, parsnips, onions, beets, carrots, kohlrabi, radishes, peas, and parsley. Peas do not like wet soil, so if need be, start them indoors and transplant them into the garden a week or so later. Turn over your green manure crop if you planted one; otherwise top-dress your vegetable garden and lightly side-dress asparagus and rhubarb beds with compost or well-rotted manure. Plant potatoes the third week of April.

Next, rake the lawn, prune any non-flowering shrubs, and plant bare-root shrubs and deciduous and fruit trees. Fertilize fruit trees as soon as the ground thaws but before they bloom. About the third week, remove mulch from around strawberry plants when leaves start to grow.

Once you’re done with all your early garden tasks, you’re welcome to attend Sauk County Master Gardeners Association’s upcoming educational meeting where guest speaker Jessika Greendeer will discuss Traditional Native American Gardens including “Three Sisters” at 6 p.m. Thursday in Room B-24 of the West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo. A free-will donation is suggested to help offset program costs.