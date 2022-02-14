GARDENER COLUMN: Attracting and counting birds

“The presence of a single bird can change everything for one who appreciates them." - Julie Zickefoose, “Saving Jemima: Life And Love With A Hard-Luck Jay”

My hubby and I just got back from a tropical vacation where the lowest temperature was 79 degrees Fahrenheit. It was incredibly beautiful and relaxing, but I’m glad to be home. My houseplants, although watered before we left, were not very happy and neither are the birds that we feed and water. As we want to attract birds to our deck for easy viewing, I will have to get the feeder and water refilled right away. It’s also important, as I want to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count that goes from Feb. 18-21.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is the first online citizen-science project designed to collect information on birds from around the world and share the results in real time. This inter-organization effort between the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society, and Birds Canada is held every February for four days. During those four designated days, people watch birds in their favorite places, count as many birds as they see or hear and report them online. It is conducted before one of birds’ annual migrations and the information helps scientists better understand the global bird population.

It’s easy to participate. You can participate individually or as part of a group. You only have to count the birds you see or hear for a minimum of 15 minutes at least once over these four days, Feb. 18-21. Once you’ve counted your birds, enter your bird list on the eBird website or use the eBird Mobile app. If you you’re a beginner birder or new to the GBBC, and have a smart phone, the organizers are recommending you use the Merlin Bird ID app to participate. If you already know which birds you’re seeing and just want to simply submit your list, you can use eBird. Don’t worry, if you don’t have a smartphone, you can enter your data on a computer after you get done watching the birds. If you enjoy taking photos of the birds, you can share those photos as well. For complete instructions on how to participate, visit birdcount.org/participate.

You don’t have to go outdoors to watch the birds if it’s too cold or hard to get around. You can also watch the birds in your own backyard. To draw them in, there are several things you can do. Provide an easily accessible birdfeeder filled with nutritious food such as black oil sunflower seed. According to the Wisconsin DNR, it is the single best seed as it has a high fat content and attracts the most species of birds. Squirrels like the seeds too so consider finding a “squirrel-proof” birdfeeder. We found a great one at a local bird store - it was not the least expensive, but it has held up well and the squirrels haven’t been able to get into it. Minimize disease by cleaning your feeders every 1-2 weeks using a solution of soapy water and 10% bleach. Offer a water source; consider using a heated birdbath and refresh the water every 1-2 days. If possible, provide some type of cover such as pines and thick shrubs where they can go to hide or roost. If you don’t already have them, consider adding native plants to your yard that help supplement your birdfeeders. To learn more about winter bird feeding in Wisconsin, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/wildlifehabitat/birding.html.

For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu. .