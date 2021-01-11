GARDENER COLUMN: Attracting birds to your winter yard

The best way to provide food and cover is to plant native plants for the birds, especially those that provide these features in the winter. Some native trees that provide winter fruit include hackberry, eastern red cedar and hawthorns. Some native shrubs to consider include winterberry, sumacs, and roses. American bittersweet, greenbrier, Virginia creeper and grape woodbine are some native vines that provide fall and winter fruit. Many native wildflowers are loved for their seeds such as asters, coreopsis, purple coneflowers, and goldenrods to name a few. Conifers can provide year-round shelter for roosting and protection from the weather. Take this time of year to research what native trees, shrubs, and plants you can plant this spring and summer in your yard to help provide food and shelter next winter. Be ever vigilant that you do not plant any invasive plants. Remember, native plants are the best way to attract birds and help them survive. Visit https://p.widencdn.net/d0tla9/NH0533 for a PDF that lists 10 great native trees, shrubs, and plants for birds. As a sidenote, Audubon just completed its 121st Christmas Bird Count. You can participate easily, even from your own backyard, and is one of the largest and longest running citizen science projects in the world. According to the Wisconsin DNR website, “… the Christmas Bird Count provides a snapshot of North America’s early winter bird populations and is the only broad-scale assessment of their trends over time.” It just finished up on Jan. 5, so mark your calendar for mid-December 2021 if you’d like to participate next year. To learn more, visit audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count.