GARDENER COLUMN: Attracting birds to your winter yard

“Feed the birds in winter; in return, they will feed your soul with the look of gratitude!”—Mehmet Murat Ildan
The weekend of Jan. 2-3, my family and I had a great time enjoying the wintery weather outdoors. The trees, shrubs and other plants in our neighborhood continued to hold onto their hoar frost for several days, giving the landscape an almost magical appearance. My husband and I were able to get out on our cross country skis a couple times and we even went sledding with our children and grandchildren at Devil’s Lake. The hill by the Nature Center is a really nice sledding hill; not so steep you can’t walk back up the hill, but steep enough that on a good sled you can go pretty fast and even reach the road. We were also able to see numerous wild birds and even watch a fox casually walk through our yard. While we can enjoy the winter weather, our feathery and furry friends may not enjoy it quite as much as food, water and shelter can be little scarce at this time of the year. With no pretty flowers to admire outdoors in the winter, birds and other wildlife are some of the few things that add color in the wintery wonderland of our yard.
If you would like to draw the birds and other wildlife to your yard to watch, there are some obvious things you can do. For starters, add a birdfeeder or two somewhere out of the wind; preferably near a window that you regularly look out so you can monitor it and admire the birds at the same time. Keep in mind you will need to refill the birdfeeder so make sure you can easily access it later.
Our main feeder in on our back deck; it’s quite large and is easily filled due to its location. We like to feed the birds black oil sunflower seeds. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, it is the single best seed to offer due to its high fat content and ability to attract the most species. Of course, the squirrels like them too and I regularly find sunflowers “planted” around my bird feeders and in my flower beds in the spring and summer.
Another thing to consider adding is a water source. We have two heated birdbaths that we try to keep filled with water throughout the winter. The one on the back deck gets filled a little more consistently as it is easier to access. If you don’t have a heated bird bath, you might consider getting a bird bath heater. If you’re going to use a bird bath heater, use a plastic dish instead of a nice ceramic bird bath to prevent it from breaking. Only keep it filled enough for the birds to drink.
Provide cover for the birds. Instead of discarding our Christmas tree with our trash, we’re going to place it in our woods behind one of our beehives to provide additional cover for the birds and a windbreak for the hive. If this is an option for you, try to remove all of the tinsel before placing it outdoors. It’s an unnatural material that birds might consider using as a nesting material and it can pose a potential strangling hazard, especially when the strands are very long.
The best way to provide food and cover is to plant native plants for the birds, especially those that provide these features in the winter. Some native trees that provide winter fruit include hackberry, eastern red cedar and hawthorns. Some native shrubs to consider include winterberry, sumacs, and roses. American bittersweet, greenbrier, Virginia creeper and grape woodbine are some native vines that provide fall and winter fruit. Many native wildflowers are loved for their seeds such as asters, coreopsis, purple coneflowers, and goldenrods to name a few. Conifers can provide year-round shelter for roosting and protection from the weather. Take this time of year to research what native trees, shrubs, and plants you can plant this spring and summer in your yard to help provide food and shelter next winter. Be ever vigilant that you do not plant any invasive plants. Remember, native plants are the best way to attract birds and help them survive. Visit https://p.widencdn.net/d0tla9/NH0533 for a PDF that lists 10 great native trees, shrubs, and plants for birds. As a sidenote, Audubon just completed its 121st Christmas Bird Count. You can participate easily, even from your own backyard, and is one of the largest and longest running citizen science projects in the world. According to the Wisconsin DNR website, “… the Christmas Bird Count provides a snapshot of North America’s early winter bird populations and is the only broad-scale assessment of their trends over time.” It just finished up on Jan. 5, so mark your calendar for mid-December 2021 if you’d like to participate next year. To learn more, visit audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count.
