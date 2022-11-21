GARDENER COLUMN: Be grateful and give thanks

“Don’t wait until the fourth Thursday in November, to sit with family and friends to give thanks.

Make every day a day of Thanksgiving!”—Charmaine J. Forde

Over the Nov. 11 weekend, I had the great fortune to spend time with most of my extended family – we did craft projects, played some games, and of course, had an abundance of delicious food. It was like Thanksgiving had arrived early – it was wonderful. At times like this and as Thanksgiving approaches, I like to look back and reflect on all that I have to be grateful for in my life. Here are just a few of those things.

I’m so grateful for my abundant garden. At times it drives me crazy because so many times it seems my garden produce all comes in at once and I’m scrambling to process all of it. Our freezers and downstairs pantry are full of frozen and canned produce from our garden. We not only have enough for ourselves for the year, but we also have plenty to share with our children and other family. I’m also thankful the opportunity to learn more about extending the gardening season by planting some peppers and tomatoes in our new greenhouse. It’s really kind of cool to be harvesting tomatoes in November.

I’m thankful for my fellow master gardeners. Over the past few years, our group has been experiencing diminishing numbers, but we still have been able to accomplish big things. We were able to teach at several local schools and help them to continue to develop their school gardens. We also presented several demonstrations at the Sauk County Fair and created a small demonstration garden there as well. We were able to successfully host our first-ever garden tour of ten local gardens in the Baraboo area. It was a lot of work, and this small team of master gardeners were up for the challenge. It was so successful that the Sauk County Master Gardeners Association is planning their second garden tour for July 2023. This group of gardeners continually looks for ways to share their garden knowledge with their area neighbors and make our community a better place to live.

I’m grateful for my family who enjoys gardening and sharing their gardening extras with me. I’m grateful for our daughter and her family as they really have embraced gardening at their home, giving me one more thing to share with them. We are regularly swapping plants and discussing our successes and failures. I’m thankful for our non-gardening son and his family. They humored me by taking care of two large heirloom tomato plants that I “gifted” them this year. I told them that as a master gardener, I couldn’t have our children not having any garden plants. They kept the plants watered and harvested numerous tomatoes. I’m also thankful my son and daughter-in-law lets our grandson spend every Wednesday with me. Most of our time is spent in the garden and our grandson loves to eat produce straight from the garden, water the plants, and explore the various bugs and other critters in the garden. He is well on his way to becoming a master gardener himself.

Finally, I am so thankful and very blessed for my husband and gardening partner, Scott. He’s always willing to help with all our gardening projects – except weeding. He’s drawn the line at weeding – that’s the one job I do alone. However, he digs all the big holes, selects and plants all the various trees and shrubs, and has helped create the beautiful yard and gardens we now enjoy today. I’m so grateful he enjoys spending time with me in our gardens.

As Thanksgiving approaches, many of you will gather with friends and family; I hope you will take the opportunity to reflect on what you are grateful for in your life and give thanks.