GARDENER COLUMN: Be on the lookout for these tomato diseases

While you are waiting for the perfect temperatures, keep an eye on your tomato plants for diseases. I did a much better job providing more space between my tomato plants, so I’m only dealing with a few that are developing Septoria leaf spot. The foliage is spotted, and the disease usually appears when it’s wet and humid. If you have this, continue to prune out infected leaves and stems to increase airflow. Remember to disinfect your pruners or wash your hands before moving to the next plant. Do not compost the diseased foliage – put it in the trash or bury it. Mulch around the base of the plant if you haven’t already, avoid overhead watering, and control weeds. If these methods don’t work to control the disease, use a fungicidal spray for tomatoes every seven to 10 days to protect new leaf growth. Remember to read the label for proper usage.