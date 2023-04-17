“Just because you’ve only got houseplants doesn’t mean you don’t have the gardening spirit — I look upon myself as an indoor gardener.” — Sara Moss-Wolfe

Over Easter weekend, my granddaughter and I planted terrariums. Years ago, I helped her plant a fairy garden version for 4H. We wanted to try it again, this time each doing our own. Part of the fun was scouring my in-laws’ property for bits of moss, lichen, unique stones, dead wood, and other various bits and bobs of nature. Once we had our “natural” treasures, we went to our back patio and got to work.

Although planting a terrarium is relatively easy to do, there are certain steps that can help ensure success. The first step is to decide if you’re going to build an open or closed terrarium. A closed terrarium traps humidity—requires little or no water—and creates a warmer, tropical environment for the plants. About once a month, it may need water and should have the lid removed for about 10-20 minutes to let it air out. An open terrarium does not have a lid and is ideal for plants that like drier conditions. This type will require more watering.

Next, select a glass container, preferably with a wider opening, as it is easier to get your hand in it. A large mason jar, a fishbowl, or even a vase works just fine. I found a couple of reasonably priced glass jars with a cork lid for our terrariums. I may later replace it with a clear acrylic lid or simply remove it altogether if I feel it’s not getting enough light.

Gather small gravel, horticulture charcoal, potting soil and a coffee filter to start creating layers. Put 1-2 inches of gravel in the bottom of the jar to help with drainage. Next, put in a layer of charcoal to help purify the smell. Place a coffee filter on top of the charcoal. Then, put a layer of potting soil on top of the coffee filter. The filter will keep the soil from trickling down into the gravel layer. The soil layer should be deep enough to support the plants you are going to put in your terrarium.

Now, select the plants based on the type of terrarium you are building. If you’re doing a closed terrarium, select tropical plants. Think moss, ferns, African violets, strawberry begonias, nerve plant, baby tears, golden clubmoss, polka dot plant, money plant. If you’re doing an open terrarium, you can use these same plants, but they will need more water. Or you can use succulents and cacti.

Start by planting the largest plant first, and then add others. Try to keep them from touching too much of the glass. Then cover the soil with moss, pebbles, and/or sand as desired. Finally, add in any of the various found bits of nature or decorations. I added small colorful or moss-covered stones, lichen covered sticks, an acorn or two, and some colorful clay mushrooms. As long as you pick things you like, you can’t go wrong.

Finally, place your terrarium in the right location. Succulents will like a sunny window; enclosed terrariums will prefer bright, indirect light window—think east-facing. The most important thing to remember is to have fun.

April 16-22 is Master Gardener Volunteer Week. Local Sauk County master gardeners volunteer at local schools, community gardens, and public events, and provide numerous educational opportunities throughout the year. Within their ranks, five SCMGA members have achieved honored status – Carrie Covell, Doreen Hamburg, Gladys Proctor, Dale Terrill, and me, Jeannie Manis. To receive this honor, recipients had to serve for 10 years, or volunteer 1,000 hours, and make significant contributions to the organization. If you know these master gardeners, or any other master gardener volunteer, take time to thank them for all they do in your community.