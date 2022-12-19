GARDENER COLUMN: Caring for Christmas plants

“Let us keep Christmas beautiful without a thought of greed.”—Ann Garnett Schultz

There are numerous plants that we grow or give at this time of year to symbolize Christmas. The most popular is the Christmas tree. However, there are other symbols of Christmas that make wonderful gifts and, with proper care, can last for years. Here are some care tips for some of these popular indoor Christmas plant symbols.

The poinsettia is a plant native to Mexico and has become a well-known symbol of Christmas due to its beautiful red and green colored bracts – leaves. The part we consider to be the flower is really only colored leaves. To care for your poinsettia, water it when the top two inches feel dry as they are susceptible to root rot. The plant should have good drainage so remove the colored foil from around the pot or at least make sure to poke holes in it so it can drain properly. Place the plant in a location with bright, filtered light to prevent it from getting leggy.

Another symbol of Christmas is the Christmas cactus. In many cases, the cactus you see in the store at this time of year are really Thanksgiving cactus. Interestingly enough, this plant has no known tie to a Christmas tradition or Christ’s birth. However, they tend to bloom during the holidays and their flowers are quite festive. They are succulents but they still need a fair amount of water when they are flowering. Water when the top two inches of soil feels dry. Make sure they have good drainage and do not sit in water. Feed them every two weeks from spring to early fall and then switch to every month during fall and winter to encourage blooming.

The rosemary plant is also used as a symbol of Christmas. Rosemary has been associated with Christmas long before the more traditional poinsettia. Rosemary was believed to have been the plant placed in the manger where baby Jesus lay. During the Middle Ages, people believed they would be happy and healthy throughout the new year if they smelled rosemary on Christmas Eve. Many people trim rosemary into a Christmas tree shape. The one that I’m growing in my house took on that shape all on its own. With its needle-like foliage, it looks like a mini-Christmas tree. This is another plant does not like a lot of water.

Another indoor plant used at this time of year is the cyclamen. This pretty plant with heart-shaped leaves likes a cooler location with direct or bright indirect light. Keep the root ball moist when it’s blooming by watering it in a tray to allow the roots to take up water. If kept cool enough, they can bloom for as long as six months.

Forced bulbs are popular plants to grow during the holidays. Amaryllis is a favorite but if you want it to bloom by Christmas, it needed to be planted in November. If you have one growing, simply water it when the top two inches of soil become dry. If you forced paperwhites, move them to a sunny windowsill when their roots start to develop.

These are just a few of the beautiful plants you can enjoy during the upcoming holidays. I want to take this time wish you a most fabulous and blessed Christmas and spectacular New Year.