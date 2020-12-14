GARDENER COLUMN: Caring for poinsettias

There are few things to look for when selecting a poinsettia that will help ensure it lasts the entire holiday season. Plants will drop its leaves as soon as it sheds it pollen, so look for one with little or no yellow pollen showing. Also look for one with dark green foliage all the way down to the soil line, that its bracts are completely colored, and that it is not drooping or wilting. If possible, try to find a plant that was not displayed in plastic or paper sleeves as it will tend to decline more quickly. Also try to avoid ones that have been crowded together as it causes the bracts to fall off early. Check the soil; if it’s wet and the leaves are wilted it may have root rot. Finally, check the underside of the leaves to make sure you’re not bringing home any unwanted guests such as aphids and whiteflies. They are very sensitive to cool temperatures so make sure it’s covered as you take it to your car if the outdoor temps are lower than 50-degrees Fahrenheit.