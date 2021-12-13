GARDENER COLUMN: Christmas plants and Christmas birds

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas; …” — Meredith Willson
I am amazed at all the beautiful and different poinsettia one can find in the stores and nurseries. This native plant of Mexico is America’s most popular flowering holiday plant and is considered a symbol of Christmas. There are more than 100 known varieties of poinsettias available in the marketplace. As a traditionalist, I favor red ones, but I also admire the many different colors they come in ranging from white, pink, red, to even yellow. The colors can be solid, streaked, marbled, and multicolor.
Once you’ve finally narrowed in on the poinsettias you want, it’s time to get it home. Take special care as it’s a tropical plant and doesn’t like the cold. Protect it from cold temperatures and chilly winds on its journey from the store to the car to your home. It won’t be happy if you leave it in your cold vehicle while you run one more errand.
Once you have your poinsettia at home, you must find the right location, so it stays beautiful. It needs about six hours a day of bright, indirect light or its color will fade. Most homes have the right temperatures, 65-70 degrees Fahrenheit, but avoid drafts. The most common cause of death is overwatering. Only water when the soil is dry and don’t let it sit in water. Many times, the purchased plant comes wrapped in beautiful foil, but it tends to hold water. If that’s the case, take the plant out of the foil and place it on a plant saucer so it can drain well. If the pot is plain and you wanted to display it in its colorful wrapping, simply cut holes in the bottom of the foil and then place the pot on the plant saucer to collect the water. There is no need to fertilize while the poinsettia is in bloom.
Many of us simply toss out our poinsettias after their blooms fade. As tropical plants, it is difficult to get them to rebloom, but not impossible.
If you’re up for the challenge, here are some steps to note on your calendar. Keep watering your plant as usual through March. In early April, decrease watering so the soil gets very dry, but the stems don’t shrivel up.
In late April, place the plant in a dark area that doesn’t get sunlight for 12-15 hours and the temperatures are about 60 degrees F. We have an exposed, finished basement and that is where I house many of my plants that need to go dormant. The plants get some light and we keep the temperatures cool down there, as we don’t use that part of the house except during parties and family get-togethers.
Cut the stem back to about four inches in May and repot in fresh potting soil. Then move it back to a well-lit window, start watering and fertilize every two weeks. Move it outdoors to a partially shaded area when the temperatures stay above 50 degrees. In July, start to pinch back each stem about an inch to make it bushier and compact. Leave about three to four leaves on each branch of the new stems.
Once August comes, move the plant back inside to its well-lit window, continuing to water and fertilize. In October, it needs to experience long nights of complete darkness to initiate flowering. Put it in a closet or a box from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. and water sparingly. During the day, put it back in the window. By December, it should start to get buds. Then you can stop the dark treatment. By mid-December, or when it starts to bloom, stop fertilizing. It’s a lot of work but some have successfully managed to get their poinsettias to rebloom.
On a side note, if you love looking at the birds or want to find different ways to get outdoors during the cool weather, consider participating in the Audubon’s 122nd Christmas Bird Count. The count occurs every year from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5. Sign up ahead of time at audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count.
If you didn’t sign up to participate in the Christmas Bird Count, mark your calendar for the Great Backyard Bird Count that occurs every President’s Day weekend each February at audubon.org/conservation/about-great-backyard-bird-count. No signup is necessary. Until then, you can practice your bird watching skills and even attend the Winter Bird Watching event held from 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at Devil’s Lake State Park, led by the park’s naturalist.
Jeannie Manis is president of the Sauk County Master Gardeners Association. For more information or gardening questions, call the UW-Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.