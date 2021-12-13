GARDENER COLUMN: Christmas plants and Christmas birds

I am amazed at all the beautiful and different poinsettia one can find in the stores and nurseries. This native plant of Mexico is America’s most popular flowering holiday plant and is considered a symbol of Christmas. There are more than 100 known varieties of poinsettias available in the marketplace. As a traditionalist, I favor red ones, but I also admire the many different colors they come in ranging from white, pink, red, to even yellow. The colors can be solid, streaked, marbled, and multicolor.

Once you’ve finally narrowed in on the poinsettias you want, it’s time to get it home. Take special care as it’s a tropical plant and doesn’t like the cold. Protect it from cold temperatures and chilly winds on its journey from the store to the car to your home. It won’t be happy if you leave it in your cold vehicle while you run one more errand.

Once you have your poinsettia at home, you must find the right location, so it stays beautiful. It needs about six hours a day of bright, indirect light or its color will fade. Most homes have the right temperatures, 65-70 degrees Fahrenheit, but avoid drafts. The most common cause of death is overwatering. Only water when the soil is dry and don’t let it sit in water. Many times, the purchased plant comes wrapped in beautiful foil, but it tends to hold water. If that’s the case, take the plant out of the foil and place it on a plant saucer so it can drain well. If the pot is plain and you wanted to display it in its colorful wrapping, simply cut holes in the bottom of the foil and then place the pot on the plant saucer to collect the water. There is no need to fertilize while the poinsettia is in bloom.