GARDENER COLUMN: Christmas tree selection and care

Here are some additional things to consider – aroma, branch strength, and color. If you like a strong, Christmas tree smell, consider the balsam or Fraser fir. Their branches are stiff, hold up well to heavy ornaments, have blue/green or dark green needles, and have good needle retention. The Canaan fir is also a good option, especially for needle retention. If you’re a traditionalist, consider the Scotch - aka Scots - or white pine. Both are good economical choices; however, the Scotch pine will hold up heavy ornaments better than a white pine and has good needle retention. The white pine is a great economical choice if you want a larger, taller tree. Spruce trees are popular choices for Christmas trees as their branches are stiff and hold ornaments well. Although spruce needles have excellent color, their needles can get quite sharp so you might want to consider of different tree if you have pets or small children.

Before you head out to buy your tree, note how tall your ceilings are and how big of a trunk your tree stand can accommodate - diameter and depth. Trust me, they are bigger than you think once you get them home - just ask my husband who has had to reel me back in from some really big trees over the years. Select one that is at least a foot shorter than your ceilings. You’ll still have plenty of boughs to use in your outdoor arrangements. If you decide to select your tree from a tree lot, buy the tree earlier in the season versus later so you can get it in water as soon as possible. Try to buy local as local trees will most likely be fresher and typically less expensive. Look closely at the trunk; if it’s split, it will not take up water well or at all. The base of the tree should be straight for at least six to eight inches as that’s about how much needs to go in a standard tree stand. Once again, this why we measure before we pick out a tree. Look for a tree that has nice, healthy, green color with few brown or dying needles. Give it a good shake; it’s normal for a few needles to fall but if a lot of needles fall, consider a different tree as that one is pretty dry. The needles should be flexible, snap if bent sharply, and not fall off when you run your hand over them.