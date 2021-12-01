GARDENER COLUMN: Christmas tree selection and care

“The smell of pine needles, spruce and the smell of a Christmas tree, those to me, are the scents of the holidays.” - Blake Lively
There is something magical about selecting a Christmas tree and it seems everyone has a different opinion on the “perfect” tree. My perfect tree is one that is very tall, slender but full, has strong branches for our many ornaments, and is very fragrant. My husband will say my perfect tree is the one at the way back of the Christmas tree farm so it has to be hauled a mile back to the truck and has extra sharp needles to stick everyone. It also must be covered in snow, so the person who cuts down the tree - typically my husband or son in years past - will have to lay in a foot or more of snow and end up with lots of snow down the backs of their coats. Whatever your idea is of the perfect tree, you can probably find it as Wisconsin is one of the top producers of real Christmas trees in the nation. We are fortunate to be able to choose from a large selection of different trees based on personal preference. The common type of Christmas trees available to us in Wisconsin are balsam fir, Fraser fir, Canaan fir, Scotch pine, white pine, and spruce.
There are some distinct differences between these conifers and the easiest way to tell is by their “leaves” or as we know them – needles. Pine tree needles are attached to the tree branches in clusters, whereas fir and spruce needles are attached individually to the branches. Pine needles tend to be longer, and fir and spruce are typically much shorter. It’s harder to tell the difference between spruces and firs. Spruce needles are sharply pointed, square and can be rolled easily between your fingers. Fir needles are softer, flat, and cannot be rolled. Spruce branches also feel rough as their needles are attached via small stalk-like woody projections. When the spruce loses its needles, the woody projections remain, making the branches feel rough.
Here are some additional things to consider – aroma, branch strength, and color. If you like a strong, Christmas tree smell, consider the balsam or Fraser fir. Their branches are stiff, hold up well to heavy ornaments, have blue/green or dark green needles, and have good needle retention. The Canaan fir is also a good option, especially for needle retention. If you’re a traditionalist, consider the Scotch - aka Scots - or white pine. Both are good economical choices; however, the Scotch pine will hold up heavy ornaments better than a white pine and has good needle retention. The white pine is a great economical choice if you want a larger, taller tree. Spruce trees are popular choices for Christmas trees as their branches are stiff and hold ornaments well. Although spruce needles have excellent color, their needles can get quite sharp so you might want to consider of different tree if you have pets or small children.
Before you head out to buy your tree, note how tall your ceilings are and how big of a trunk your tree stand can accommodate - diameter and depth. Trust me, they are bigger than you think once you get them home - just ask my husband who has had to reel me back in from some really big trees over the years. Select one that is at least a foot shorter than your ceilings. You’ll still have plenty of boughs to use in your outdoor arrangements. If you decide to select your tree from a tree lot, buy the tree earlier in the season versus later so you can get it in water as soon as possible. Try to buy local as local trees will most likely be fresher and typically less expensive. Look closely at the trunk; if it’s split, it will not take up water well or at all. The base of the tree should be straight for at least six to eight inches as that’s about how much needs to go in a standard tree stand. Once again, this why we measure before we pick out a tree. Look for a tree that has nice, healthy, green color with few brown or dying needles. Give it a good shake; it’s normal for a few needles to fall but if a lot of needles fall, consider a different tree as that one is pretty dry. The needles should be flexible, snap if bent sharply, and not fall off when you run your hand over them.
When you get your tree home, cut at least a half inch off the bottom of the base and place it in a bucket of water for a couple hours to let it absorb water. Finally, place it in the tree stand filled with fresh water; no preservatives are necessary. Keep an eye on it to make sure it always has water. If you cut your own tree, it will need a constant supply of water – more than a quart a day for most trees. Whether your tree is fresh cut or off the tree lot, make sure the water level does not go below the base of the tree. Keep it away from heat sources as much as possible to help avoid drying out the tree. Once the season is passed, dispose of the tree properly. In some places, old Christmas trees can be used to create fish and wildlife habitats but only if all the decorations have been properly removed. Take the time to properly select and care for your tree and you’ll be rewarded with a wonderful Christmas display the entire season.
