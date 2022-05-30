GARDENER COLUMN: Companion planting in the vegetable garden

“Gardening is learning, learning, learning. That’s the fun of them. You’re always learning.” – Helen Mirren

I planted my vegetable garden May 21 and it took nearly all day as I worked my garden layout plan. I have eight 4-foot by 8-foot beds so I’m able to rotate my crops. However, I continue to struggle not to overcrowd my beds as I always have several more broccoli, Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, peppers, or some other vegetable I forgot in my initial design. I practice a form of square foot gardening and companion planting in my gardens, so I do a lot of research prior to planting to help ensure I don’t plant certain things together. Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and cabbage are in the Brassica – cabbage - family, and they don’t always play nice with other vegetables in the garden. I like to plant tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, pole beans, and strawberries and they do not like to be near Brassica family members.

Whether you have a large or small garden, it’s helpful to know what plants work well together and those that don’t. There are numerous benefits to companion planting. For example, planting certain crops together can help deter damaging insects or critters. Onions and garlic are two such plants. I have some garlic cloves set aside to plant around my roses to potentially help deter aphids and Japanese beetles and reduce fungal diseases such as blackspot. Companion plants such as marigolds, calendula, sweat peas, borage, and nasturtiums can be used to draw in beneficial pollinators or deter pest insects. You’ll not only have happy vegetables, but also a beautiful garden. Companion plants can provide shade for smaller plants or ones that like to bolt in hot weather. If you have climbing plants, a tall, sturdy companion plant can provide support. In some cases, the plant can change the composition of the soil or improve soil fertility. Vegetables in the Fabaceae – legume - family such as peas and beans help make nitrogen in the soil more readily available. You can even use companion plants to help with weed suppression. Of course, using square foot gardening techniques can also help to reduce weeds as well.

Companion planting isn’t hard, it just requires a bit of research prior to planting. When planning my vegetable garden, I first list the vegetables I want to plant. For each one I note how much space they need, light requirements - as I get shade on different parts of my garden at different times of the day, and how long they need to grow before harvesting. I then research each plants’ recommended companion plants and the ones to avoid planting nearby. With pencil and grid paper in hand, I sketch out each vegetable bed. You can do this with raised beds or large in-ground beds – the process is the same. I recommend using pencil or an erasable pen as you may find you have to move things around. If you rotate your garden, you may find that every three to four years, you can return to your original plan. I haven’t really been able to return to the same plan as I tend to try new vegetables each year and others drop off my planting list from time to time as well. Plan your vegetable garden first to find good vegetable neighbors and you might just find your garden is even more amazing than the year before.

For more information about companion planting, consider listening to this radio broadcast at wpr.org/shows/companion-planting. Now if I could just figure out how to not overcrowd, I’d have an amazing vegetable garden.

For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu. .