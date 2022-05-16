GARDENER COLUMN: Composting for the garden

With so many advantages—less trash, reduced chemical use, it’s surprising that more people are not taking advantage of composting. Most households already have the ingredients and tools necessary for successful composting, and the final result, compost, can be used to enhance both vegetable gardens and flower beds. Of course, ready-made compost can be purchased, but it’s easy and more economical to make your own.

Composting starts in the kitchen with saving food scraps such as vegetable peelings, egg shells, coffee grounds, fruit pieces, and stale baked goods. Save these items in a durable covered container and transfer them to the outdoor compost pile. Compost buckets may be purchased, but an ice cream pail works just as well. Avoid adding meats, bones, oils, or dairy products because they take longer to break down and can attract pests when taken outdoors. In addition, avoid citrus rinds and banana peels because they could contain pesticides.

Although composting bins can be purchased, your compost site may simply be a pile on the ground. Choose a site which is convenient to your kitchen and which gets five to eight hours of sunlight per day. You may want to create a simple bin around the compost pile using wood or chicken wire. In addition to the kitchen scraps, add materials such as leaves, garden plants, grass clippings, and small branches. Microorganisms in the compost will feed on the organic material and build the compost.

The best formula for making compost is two parts brown material and one part green material—more carbon than nitrogen. Brown materials include dry leaves, small twigs, straw, and shredded paper products. Green materials include the kitchen scraps described above, grass clippings, manure, and other plant material. Weed seeds and diseased or insect-infested plant materials should, of course, not be included in the compost. A shovel full of garden soil or compost will increase the number of microorganisms in the mix.

The starting pile should be at least 3-feet by 3-feet by 3-feet in size in order to heat up in the center—100-165 degrees Fahrenheit. The pile should be turned at least once a week when new materials may be added, while maintaining the ratio of brown to green material. If you’re not using a tumbler composting bin, use a pitchfork to turn the pile. The compost pile needs to be kept moist, so water needs to be added during times of minimal rain. The finished compost will be ready to use in four to five months. Composition will occur without the weekly turning, but the process will take longer. Worms, beetles, and other bugs may voluntarily join your compost pile to aid with decomposition. In fact, worm composting offers another alternative for the home gardener.

The finished product will resemble dark, rich soil which may be incorporated into your existing garden soil or used as mulch around plants.

More information about composting is available through the University of Wisconsin-Extension publication, “Making and Using Compost in the Garden” by Christine Wen and Joe Van Rossum. Publication A4021 is available for purchase or a free download through the Learning Store at http://learningstore.uwex.edu.

For more information, contact the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Columbia County office at 608-742-9688.