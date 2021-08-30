GARDENER COLUMN: Creating a late summer blooming pollinator-friendly garden

Eliminate the use of pesticides as much as you can. Most plants can handle some insect damage and most pesticides do not discriminate between good and bad insects. Many of the insects that are feeding on your plants are food for birds and other wildlife as well. If you find it necessary to use a pesticide, use the ones that are less toxic to bees and other beneficial insects. Apply the pesticide when the flowers are not flowering and/or in the evening when it’s cooler, as there is less insect activity on the plants at that time.

In addition to selecting plants that can provide nectar, add water in the way of a birdbath, fountain, or small puddling area for the pollinators to visit. It should be close to the plants you want them to visit and easy for you to observe and access for refilling the water as needed. If you’re creating a puddling area, the container should be shallow, such as a terra cotta saucer set right on the ground or a low, shallow birdbath. Fill the container with dirt or sand to provide landing spots. You can also add some rocks or sticks. Then keep the soil moist; if it’s hot and dry, you’ll probably have to fill it daily—thus the reason to have it where you can easily see and reach it. In your birdbath, consider adding landing pads as well for the butterflies and bees. We use wine corks in our birdbaths as they float, and it gives us a reason to enjoy a nice bottle of wine as well.