GARDENER COLUMN: Creating a late summer blooming pollinator-friendly garden

‘The flower doesn’t dream of the bee. It blossoms and the bee comes.”—Mark Nepo
At this time of year when I’m out in my perennial flowerbeds, I have many opportunities to observe butterflies, bees, hummingbirds, and other pollinators. Over the years, my husband and I have endeavored to plant flowers, bushes, and trees that are not only beautiful for us to look at, but also beneficial to pollinators. I never seem to have too much trouble finding plants that bloom in the spring or summer, but I do struggle somewhat when it comes to late summer and fall blooming plants. We all know about the beautiful garden mums for this time of year, but there are so many more flowers that can provide color and the nectar that our pollinators need.
Creating a pollinator garden, or adding pollinator plants to your existing garden, can help provide food for pollinators and shelter from weather and predators. Some great native flowers to consider for late summer/fall blooms include aster, sunflower—helianthus, hyssop—agastache, purple coneflower -echinacea purpurea, yellow coneflower -ratibida pinnata and multiple species of black-eyed Susan – rudbeckia, goldenrod – solidago, stonecrop – sedum, blazing star – liatri. These native flowers not only provide blooms July through September, but bees and butterflies are attracted to these taller perennials. If you have a shady spot, consider planting the red cardinal flower—lobelia cardinalis, or great blue lobelia—lobelia siphilitica, to provide color and nectar in late summer/early fall. Finally, flowering herbs, such as oregano, are also great sources for nectar as well. After planting, mulch the area with shredded leaves to help conserve water, minimize weeds, and provide a place for bumblebees and other beneficial insects to live. Before planting, take note of their height and soil and water requirements to make sure you select ones that will work in your garden.
Eliminate the use of pesticides as much as you can. Most plants can handle some insect damage and most pesticides do not discriminate between good and bad insects. Many of the insects that are feeding on your plants are food for birds and other wildlife as well. If you find it necessary to use a pesticide, use the ones that are less toxic to bees and other beneficial insects. Apply the pesticide when the flowers are not flowering and/or in the evening when it’s cooler, as there is less insect activity on the plants at that time.
In addition to selecting plants that can provide nectar, add water in the way of a birdbath, fountain, or small puddling area for the pollinators to visit. It should be close to the plants you want them to visit and easy for you to observe and access for refilling the water as needed. If you’re creating a puddling area, the container should be shallow, such as a terra cotta saucer set right on the ground or a low, shallow birdbath. Fill the container with dirt or sand to provide landing spots. You can also add some rocks or sticks. Then keep the soil moist; if it’s hot and dry, you’ll probably have to fill it daily—thus the reason to have it where you can easily see and reach it. In your birdbath, consider adding landing pads as well for the butterflies and bees. We use wine corks in our birdbaths as they float, and it gives us a reason to enjoy a nice bottle of wine as well.
At the end of the season, resist the urge to cut back those perennials for the winter. Instead, leave them standing to provide winter interest, food for the birds, and a home for the beneficial insects that overwinter in your garden debris. There are varieties of butterflies, moths, bees, ladybugs, and other beneficial insects that need your garden debris to survive the winter, so wait until spring to completely clean up your garden.
For more information about pollinators and attracting them to your garden, visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/pollinators or download this publication https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/0145/8808/4272/files/G4001.pdf. The publication “Supporting native bees: Our essential pollinators” has an extensive list of native trees, shrubs, and flowers along with their bloom time, average height, light requirements, and soil moisture needs.
For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.