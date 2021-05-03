GARDENER COLUMN: Deterring rabbits and deer from your garden

A couple years ago, I went to Holland, Michigan, with family to their annual Tulip Dig. It was a chance to get a large quantity of tulip bulbs for a very low price. Holland has their annual Tulip Festival around the first weekend of May. The tulip dig is a month later and participants can dig tulips that bloomed during the festival in designated public gardens to be replanted in their gardens. For $10 per 5-gallon bucket, you could dig as many bulbs as you wanted to fit in your bucket—we brought several buckets. We piled garden forks, buckets, and ourselves into our big truck and drove over six hours to Holland. They promised a “shot-gun start” so I was excited about the idea of a bunch of people racing toward tulip fields armed with pitchforks and shovels. I was sure I would win the race – I am quite competitive. It turned out that there wasn’t a race with pitchforks—we got to line up at the end of tulip row and stake out what row we wanted to dig in first, but I ended up with ten 5-gallon buckets of a variety of beautiful tulips. At home, I dried and sorted them by color and then later that fall, planted more than 1,000 tulip bulbs. Last spring, my garden looked like my own version of Tulip Festival – I was so happy.