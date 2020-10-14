GARDENER COLUMN: Digging and storing tender bulbs, rhizomes and tubers

“Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall” — F. Schott Fitzgerald
Every year I say I’m not going to plant anything that has to be dug in the fall but I really can’t resist some of my favorites like cannas or elephant ears. My grandma always had these huge, dinner-plate size dahlias that we had to dig each fall. They were spectacular but I didn’t care for the extra work. However, this year I planted dahlias again as I’m hoping to find some that I can use next year for my daughter’s wedding. So you know what that means, once again I will be digging bulbs, rhizomes and tubers in the hopes of saving them for next year’s planting. There are essentially four steps – digging, cleaning, curing and storage. However, there are some key things to do to ensure success and they vary based on what you planted.
Dahlias
Dahlias should be dug before there’s a hard frost. Typically, wait to dig until dahlias start to die back and turn brown. Cut the foliage back, leaving a few inches above ground. Then take your shovel or garden fork and gently dig around the tubers, being careful not to cut the roots. Lift the tuber and shake off the excess dirt. Gently rinse the tubers in a tub of water or with a garden hose. Once they are all cleaned off, look them over closely for any damaged or rotten parts. If you have any, cut them off. If your tubers have more than one eye, you can divide them at this time. Simply cut them apart, make sure each piece has one eye. If desired, sprinkle anti-fungal powder on the tubers to prevent rot. Dry the tubers for several weeks before storing to help cure and prevent rot. The best location is one that won’t freeze, has good air circulation and gets indirect sunlight. Once they are dried, you can cut the rest of the dahlia stem off with pruners or sharp knife. Store them in a container that allows them to stay dry, gets good air circulation and is in a cool, dark location. For example, consider placing them in milk crates, paper bags or cardboard boxes in peat moss. Keep space between each tuber to ensure proper air circulation. Check them in the winter to make sure they are doing well; dispose of any rotting ones. Once spring arrives, take them out of storage and plant them in the garden.
Gladiolus
Similar to dahlias, gladiolus or glads corms should be dug as soon as the leaves die back or after the first fall frost. Dig the glad, grabbing the leaves to pull it out of the soil. Shake off the soil, but don’t wash, and discard damaged corms. Cut the stalk, leaving about one inch above the corm. You can save the small cormels and plant them again next year. They will take two to three years to bloom if you dig and replant them each year. Dry the corms for one to two days as weather permits. If you have them, place them in wood flats or trays and cure them in a warm, airy location for two weeks at about 80-85 degrees. Don’t remove the husks. Dust the corms with fungicide by placing them and the fungicide in a paper bag and shaking. Store the glad corms in a paper or cloth bag, pantyhose or an old onion sack. Store them in an unheated basement or garage at 35-45 degrees with low humidity and don’t let them freeze. Replant them next spring.
Elephant ears
This tropical plant is found in many of my shade garden containers. A gardener friend of mine in Missouri has so many interesting colors and cultivars that I love to buy them when I’m able to attend their Master Gardener plant sale. Unfortunately, I’m not able to make it back to Missouri every spring so I always try to store my corms from one year to the next. The leaves are edible, but they must be cooked first as all parts of the plant contain needle-like crystals of calcium oxalate which are a skin irritant. I have never tried them. Once your elephant ears start to die back, you can dig them. Start about three to four inches away from the stem when you start digging to avoid damaging the corm. Carefully pry up the plant. Once you’ve removed the plant, look around for any “babies” that you can save as well. Wash off the extra soil. Lay the plant in the shade for a couple days to dry the roots and leaves. Once the leaves are yellow and roots are dry, remove the leaves by cutting the leaves one by one, making sure to only cut the leaves. Trim the roots about an inch. Pack the bulbs in a box in layers of peat moss and store them in a cool, dry location. If you like, dust them with fungicide. Once again, remember to inspect your bulbs a couple times throughout the winter and dispose of any “bad” ones. Come next spring, take them out and plant them. If you want big plants early, pot them up about a month early and keep them in a location about 75 degrees.
Cannas
Wait until the leaves have yellowed, died or been killed by frost but before the ground freezes. Last year I didn’t dig mine soon enough and didn’t have a single one survive. Cut back the leaves to about two inches. Dig the cannas carefully with either a shovel or garden fork. Once you’ve lifted the rhizomes, shake off the loose soil and then rinse to remove any remaining soil. Air dry the rhizomes in well-circulated location that is between 70-80 degrees for a week. Once dried, remove any remaining foliage. Store in a cool, dark and humid location with good ventilation. Remember, check them throughout the winter and get rid of any bad ones.
To learn more about storing tender bulbs for winter, visit https://wimastergardener.org/article/storing-tender-bulbs-for-winter.
For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email haley.weisert@saukcountywi.gov.
