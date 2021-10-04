GARDENER COLUMN: Don’t waste the warm weather

With this extended warm weather, your vegetable garden might still be going strong. In my case, it’s the tomatoes and beans – still. I just can’t seem to pull them up when they are still producing. I have some amazing Opalka tomatoes that are still producing but unfortunately, some will probably not ripen before it gets too cool. Tomatoes need temperatures between 68-77 degrees Fahrenheit to ripen. Daytime temperatures should stay there through at least the first 10 days or so of October. These glorious paste tomatoes are meaty, have few seeds, and have really good flavor. Bonus, some of mine are the size of softballs. I will leave mine on the vine until there is a chance of frost or they are no longer ripening. At that point, any that are showing a hint of color—near the blossom end of the fruit, have a chance of ripening off the vine so they can be picked. Put them in a paper bag or lidded cardboard box with a ripe banana. The banana will give ethylene gas which helps speed the ripening process of nearby fruit. The tomatoes do not need light to ripen, they need the warmth. You can also ripen them on the countertop out of direct sunlight. If you have a lot of green tomatoes, you might not want them to all ripen at once. If that is the case, put the green(er), blemish-free, tomatoes in a cool—around 50 degrees, dark and dry place. Then bring them into warmer temperatures when you want to use them. Keep in mind, indoor- ripened tomatoes are not going to be as delicious as field ripened. However, it’s better than letting them go to waste. If you don’t want to ripen them, consider eating them green – there are lots of recipes out there to try. Once you’ve picked the last of your tomatoes, dispose of any diseased plant material in your trash and not your compost pile. If you put diseased garden waste in your compost pile, it is highly likely you will be spreading those diseases to your garden beds next year when you use the compost.