GARDENER COLUMN: Don’t waste the warm weather

“You don’t waste October sunshine. Soon the old autumn sun would bed down in cloud blankets, and there would be weeks of gray rain before it finally decided to snow.” – Katherine Arden, “Small Spaces”
This weekend was glorious, fall weather – warm and sunny—letting me know that summer is still here but not for long. Our daughter is getting married this coming weekend, so my husband and I spent the weekend prepping our home for out-of-town guests coming to this big event – well sort of. I put up the fall decorations, he put up his deer stand. My daughter has everything pretty much buttoned up, so I had more free time than I was expecting – at least from working on wedding preparations. The last-minute preparations will get into full swing about mid-week and then I’ll be wishing for some of that free time I had this past weekend.
I used some of that free time to assess my perennial garden for areas that need some work—other than weeding; there is always something that needs to be weeded. At this time of year, one thing that’s easy to see is which beds still need some color for fall. When we bought our house, there were only two established beds and they had been neglected for a year or so before we moved in. I tried working in plants and such, but I think it’s time to completely redo those two beds next year. They need to be completely dug up and replanted to help ensure full color from spring to fall. I’ll give those two beds a good clean-up this fall and mark where the late emerging plants such as butterfly weed are located, so I don’t have to worry about accidentally destroying them next spring. Use this time to give your garden beds a critical look-over, especially for assessing for color. If anything, take some pictures so you can reference them next winter when you’re planning your gardens.
The weather forecast for the month of October shows temperatures in the 60s and 70s so there is still time to get some hardy annual and perennial seeds planted in your beds. Some good perennial seeds to plant include echinacea, phlox, poppy, primrose, scabiosa, pansies, and penstemon. I’m hoping to get some poppies planted – I’ve never had much luck before, but I’m determined I’m going to get some to grow eventually. However, it will not be unusual for the nighttime temperatures to dip below 45 degrees, so be prepared to bring in your houseplants and tropicals if temperatures are expected to drop if you haven’t already transitioned them indoors.
With this extended warm weather, your vegetable garden might still be going strong. In my case, it’s the tomatoes and beans – still. I just can’t seem to pull them up when they are still producing. I have some amazing Opalka tomatoes that are still producing but unfortunately, some will probably not ripen before it gets too cool. Tomatoes need temperatures between 68-77 degrees Fahrenheit to ripen. Daytime temperatures should stay there through at least the first 10 days or so of October. These glorious paste tomatoes are meaty, have few seeds, and have really good flavor. Bonus, some of mine are the size of softballs. I will leave mine on the vine until there is a chance of frost or they are no longer ripening. At that point, any that are showing a hint of color—near the blossom end of the fruit, have a chance of ripening off the vine so they can be picked. Put them in a paper bag or lidded cardboard box with a ripe banana. The banana will give ethylene gas which helps speed the ripening process of nearby fruit. The tomatoes do not need light to ripen, they need the warmth. You can also ripen them on the countertop out of direct sunlight. If you have a lot of green tomatoes, you might not want them to all ripen at once. If that is the case, put the green(er), blemish-free, tomatoes in a cool—around 50 degrees, dark and dry place. Then bring them into warmer temperatures when you want to use them. Keep in mind, indoor- ripened tomatoes are not going to be as delicious as field ripened. However, it’s better than letting them go to waste. If you don’t want to ripen them, consider eating them green – there are lots of recipes out there to try. Once you’ve picked the last of your tomatoes, dispose of any diseased plant material in your trash and not your compost pile. If you put diseased garden waste in your compost pile, it is highly likely you will be spreading those diseases to your garden beds next year when you use the compost.
This is a great time to do a soil test as your gardens use up lots of nutrients during the growing season, the ground is not yet frozen, and there is not as much of a rush to get results. Soil tests should be done every three to five years. Visit the Extension Sauk County office for soil sample bags and testing information for your lawn, garden, or agricultural fields. It takes about two weeks to get the results. There is a small fee for the test, but it is well worth it. For more information on testing your soil, read this article on sampling lawns and gardens, http://uwlab.webhosting.cals.wisc.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2010/12/A2166-2.pdf or visit, https://uwlab.soils.wisc.edu/soil-samples/lawn-garden.
