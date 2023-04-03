“And the stately lilies stand Fair in the silvery light, Like saintly vestals, pale in prayer; Their pure breath sanctifies the air, As its fragrance fills the night.”—Julia C.R. Dorr

It’s that time of year when Easter lilies (L. longiflorum) start to show up in stores and garden centers. Although I haven’t purchased a plant the past few years, I saw some particularly nice ones with lots of buds and I ended up buying one this past week. I remember when we lived in Missouri, our pastor would take home all the unclaimed Easter lily plants after they were done beautifying our church and plant them in his yard. Over the years, he had amassed quite a few and had a lovely planting of Easter lilies that he enjoyed year after year. It made me wonder if I could possibly, after enjoying my plant indoors, get it to survive our winters and rebloom next season.

The first step is to select a healthy Easter lily plant. Look for one with vibrant green foliage, has one or two flowers open, and several closed buds on the stem. Each flower only lasts a few days so more buds mean the longer you’ll get to enjoy the display. Indoors the lily needs lots of bright light and consistently moist soil. Remove the colorful foil wrapper, or at least poke a hole in it, so it can drain and not sit in water. Place it in a cool location with no drafts and cut off the anthers—the pollen-producing structures sticking out of the center of the flower—to extend the life of each flower. Remove faded blooms by cutting or pinching them where they were attached to the stem.

Once your plant is done blooming, you can move it to your garden after the danger of frost has passed to get it acclimated to the new outdoor weather conditions. Choose the right location as the Easter lilies are not reliably winter hardy in our area. The Easter lily is hardy in zones 5-11, and in zone 4 with some extra protection. There are a few cultivars that are only hardy to zone 7. This lily is easy to care for outdoors, growing best in full sun in well-drained soil. Plant the bulb about 3-inches deep and mulch around the plant to keep the soil cool. The leaves and stems will turn brown, but within a few weeks you should see new growth from the base of the plant. It can grow up to 3-feet-tall and may require staking to keep it upright.

It probably won’t bloom this year but should rebloom next year at the time that most of your other lilies bloom.

After it finishes blooming, deadhead the flowering portion. In the fall, cut it done to the ground when the leaves have yellowed.

Give it a little extra winter protection with some additional mulch but don’t forget to remove it next spring when new growth appears.

Follow these simple tips and you should be able to enjoy your Easter lily for years to come. You might also consider saving some of the abandoned Easter lilies at your church this year. I know I’m going to try.