GARDENER COLUMN: Enjoy July’s blooms while scouting for pests

This past week has been a busy one for my gardens. My daylilies have started to bloom, and it looks like it going to be a spectacular display this year. They started a little earlier this year, so I’m hoping there will still be plenty of blooms for my daughter’s bridal shower being held in our garden at the end of the month. After they are done blooming, the daylilies can be cut back and divided if needed. If you still have perennial seeds you want to plant, finish up by the end of July. I want to accomplish quite a bit more in my garden before the end of the month, but we will see – sometimes I run out of time.

I had my first sighting of Japanese beetles on my roses and my kale. They always love my roses and tend to show up there first. This makes it a little easier for me to find the scouts if I deadhead regularly. The beetles also tend to like plants with red colored foliage such as our cannas, smoke tree and ninebark shrubs. They also really like our basswoods. Raspberries and grapes are quite susceptible as well. My floribunda roses have already had their first blooms so there are not many roses for them to munch on at this time. It’s best to take a multi-part approach to control beetles. Go out in your gardens in the cool of the morning with a cup of coffee and a bucket of soapy water and a spray bottle with neem oil mixed in it. While you are walking and enjoying coffee in your gardens, you can also look for those pesky beetles. Handpick the beetles, drop them in the bucket of soapy water, and then spray neem oil, an organic insecticide, on the affected plants. I purchase the concentrate and mix it up in a spray bottle, read the directions for the right concentrate-to-water ratio. To prevent future generations of Japanese beetles, you can apply Milky spore, the bacterium Paenibacillus papillae, in late summer/early fall. The soil should between 60-70 degrees Fahrenheit when the grubs are actively feeding. Apply right before it rains or water it lightly, so it soaks into the ground. Milky spore is safe for humans, animals, and plants. I don’t recommend using the traps; they are designed to draw in the beetles and if you have a small yard, you’re asking for more trouble.