GARDENER COLUMN: Fall color and fallen leaves

Once those leaves on your trees start to fall, you need to think of how you’re going to manage them. Instead of bagging them or raking them to the curb, consider using them in your landscape. If it’s a light covering of leaves on your lawn, simply mow and leave them on your yard so the nutrients can be returned to the lawn. It’s most effective if you have a mulching mower and is the easiest technique for leaf management.

You can also use your leaves as mulch. Once again, it is best to shred them up, so they don’t mat down. Some of our leaves we blow into our driveway and then my husband runs them over with the mower. They are then scooped up and used as mulch in my vegetable and flower gardens. It can be used in the garden right away after you’ve cleaned out the beds to help prevent soil erosion and to add nutrients back into the soil as the leaves break down. If you want to use it as mulch in your perennial beds, wait until after it freezes so that the mulch doesn’t keep the soil too warm and encourage rodents to find a cozy home around your plants.