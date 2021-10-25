GARDENER COLUMN: Fall color and fallen leaves

“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.”—Albert Camus
On our way to the Badger game this past weekend, my family was discussing the fall color and the lateness of its arrival. We had differing opinions as to the overall reason why the leaves change color, so I wanted to find out if I was right or not. I had part of the process right but discovered there was more to it than I previously thought.
Fall leaf color is initiated by shortening in photoperiods—shortening day length—and cooler temperatures. The chloroplasts degrade so then the cell maintenance functions of photosynthesis and respiration decreases. All the remaining resources are exported back into the stems and roots for storage and re-use for next year’s growth. Photosynthesis is still occurring. Temperatures and wind can speed up or slow down the process.
Chlorophyll is the pigment that gives plants their green color and is used by the tree to capture the sun’s energy. As chlorophyll production deceases because of shortening daylengths, the existing pigment degrades, and we lose the green. As we lose the green, the other color pigments become visible. Carotenoids and anthocyanins are the two types of pigments that are responsible for the fall color. Carotenoid pigments are responsible for the bright yellow colors. They become visible only after the chlorophyll levels become very low in the leaf.
Anthocyanin pigments are responsible for the reds and brilliant oranges. It’s also responsible for the reds, oranges, pinks, purples, and blues in many flowers and fruits. Anthocyanin pigments are made during the chlorophyll breakdown process, when there is still a lot of the chlorophyll pigment – green—present. Then as the chlorophyll continues to breakdown and degrade, the reds become more visible and mask the yellow within leaf. The red color protects the leaf photosynthetic systems from bright sunlight. Bright light damages the photosynthetic systems, and the damage will reduce the tree’s ability to recover nutrients from the leaves as they break down.
Weather is the factor that can influence the length and brightness of the fall colors. Cool, sunny weather will help create the brightest colors. This is because the trees will produce more of the red anthocyanin pigments to shade the leaves from the bright light. However, a hard freeze can interrupt the process, and if it’s early enough, the brightest colors might not have enough time to fully emerge. Very warm weather—like we’ve been experiencing—can speed up the process within the leaves so they won’t stay on the trees as long. It can also reduce the amount of red pigment produced. Of course, other things can affect leaf color such as drought, lack of nutrients, and disease. Drought conditions—as long as it didn’t kill all the leaves in the summer—typically improve fall leaf color.
Once those leaves on your trees start to fall, you need to think of how you’re going to manage them. Instead of bagging them or raking them to the curb, consider using them in your landscape. If it’s a light covering of leaves on your lawn, simply mow and leave them on your yard so the nutrients can be returned to the lawn. It’s most effective if you have a mulching mower and is the easiest technique for leaf management.
You can also use your leaves as mulch. Once again, it is best to shred them up, so they don’t mat down. Some of our leaves we blow into our driveway and then my husband runs them over with the mower. They are then scooped up and used as mulch in my vegetable and flower gardens. It can be used in the garden right away after you’ve cleaned out the beds to help prevent soil erosion and to add nutrients back into the soil as the leaves break down. If you want to use it as mulch in your perennial beds, wait until after it freezes so that the mulch doesn’t keep the soil too warm and encourage rodents to find a cozy home around your plants.
Leaf mulch can also be used to improve your soil. Six to eight inches of mulch worked into your soil can help improve aeration and drainage, particularly if you have heavy, clay soil. That same amount can improve water and nutrient hold capacity in sandy soil. If you add a little fertilizer to the soil after working the leaves into it will help break down the leaves faster.
Finally, leaves can be composted for future use. Once again, shredding them before putting them in your compost pile will speed up the breakdown process. For every six to eight inches of leaves, add an inch of compost or rich garden soil. Then add an inch of manure—not fresh—or one cup of nitrogen rich fertilizer for every 20-25-square-feet of surface area. Finally, moisten the layer. Repeat the layering process as needed. Mix the pile weekly in the summer and monthly in the winter. To learn more about leaf management, visit https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/earthkind/landscape/leaf-management-plan.
Take time to enjoy the fall color as I’m guessing it won’t last long this year due to our warm weather. Then when the leaves have fallen, enjoy them again – this time as mulch, soil amendments, and compost for your gardens.
