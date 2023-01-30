GARDENER COLUMN: February tasks to bring our gardening ideas to life

“The color of springtime is in the flowers, the color of winter is in the imagination.”—Terri Guillemets

Here we are, on the cusp of February. As I write this, there is a good amount of snow on the ground outside, making it hard to believe that spring will be here before we know it. Believe it or not, there are plenty of things you want to do in February so you’re ready for spring planting.

Now is the time to get your seed starting setup organized so you are ready when it’s time to start planting seeds. This means checking that all your lights and heat mats work, you have plenty of seed starting mix, and that you’ve set up somewhere it won’t make a difference if things get wet. I speak from experience, last year I needed more room than I had on my five-shelf seed-starting system. I covered our pool table with what I thought was a waterproof cover and set up my extra lights and heat mats. It turned out that I was wrong about the waterproof cover, and my husband had to do a bit of work to fix the damage I did to the felt. I’m not sure he’s going to let me use it again this year.

Review the seeds you plan to plant this growing season to see if and when they need to be started indoors. Our last expected spring frost date in the Baraboo area this year is May 12. Use that date and count backwards to figure out how soon you have start seeds. I’m waiting for my artichoke seeds to arrive to get them started as they have a very long growing season and will need a good head start. Impatiens, vinca, pansies, and geraniums should be started from seed about the second week of February. The same goes for leeks and onions if you’re starting them from seed.

January and February are also a great time to do some winter-sowing for seeds that need a chilling period/stratification, or scarification. Stratification is a technique that mimics the winter conditions—long periods of cold temperatures—so the seeds will know when to germinate. Scarification cracks or weakens a seed’s tough shell. Perennial examples include coneflower, black-eyed or brown-eyed Susan, foxglove, blanket flower, butterfly weed, milkweed, speedwell, tickseed, bee balm, and delphinium. Some hardy annuals to consider include Mexican sunflower, cosmos, Canterbury bells, cornflower, larkspur, china aster, calendula, sweet peas, snapdragon, and lupine. If you want to learn more about winter-sowing, visit https://extension.psu.edu/winter-seed-sowing.

It’s also time to start your tuberous begonias in pots. Check on your dahlias, geraniums, and other stored fleshy rooted plants for rot and desiccation. Toss any bad ones so they don’t spoil the rest. Take a walk outside and assess your trees and shrubs to see if any need pruning. It’s best to prune them when they are dormant.

Finally, make plans to attend PBS Wisconsin’s Garden & Landscape Expo, Feb. 10-12. This three-day event offers educational presentations, access to University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension horticulture experts, garden vendors, and more. It’s a great way to beat the winter blues while you wait for spring to arrive.