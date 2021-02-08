GARDENER COLUMN: February tasks to help prepare for spring gardening

Once you have your seed-starting station ready, it’s time to plant. Start your petunias, impatiens, pansies, and geraniums from seed in February as they are slow growers. If you plant them now, they will big enough to plant outside once the danger of frost is past. You can also start leeks and onion seeds around the second week of February. If you haven’t already, take a quick inventory of your seeds. Seeds are in the stores now and if you want something in particular, it’s best to shop early.

It’s also time to start potting up those tuberous begonias and caladiums you stored over the winter or have recently purchased. Start the begonias first as they take a little longer to grow. If you are planting in clay pots, allow the pots to soak in water until you are ready to use them. If the pots are dry, they will quickly leach the moisture out of your potting mix. As you get out your begonias and caladiums, also take the time to inspect your cannas, dahlias, geraniums and any other stored bulbs, tubers, and rhizomes for spoilage.

As the weather permits, continue pruning your dormant trees and summer-blooming shrubs such as the Annabelle hydrangea, rose of Sharon, butterfly bush, Russian sage, and more. If you’re unsure which of your shrubs are summer-blooming, check this list from the University of Wisconsin Horticulture – Division of Extension, https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/summer-flowering-trees-shrubs-and-vines. If you need to prune your apple trees, make sure the air temperature is above freezing and it’s not wet or snowy weather. If need be, wait until March or early April to do your dormant pruning before bud break. As you’re inspecting your trees and shrubs to see what needs to be pruned, also look for any mummified fruit, galls, and egg clusters on your trees and shrubs. If you find any, remove and destroy. If you find any fire blight cankers on your apple or pear trees, these too should be removed. Unfortunately, there is no cure for fire blight, but you can best limit its spread by pruning during the dormant season. Prune six to eight inches below the diseased area. When pruning fire blight, always disinfect your pruning tool between cuts by dipping it for at least 30 seconds in a 10% bleach solution or spraying with a disinfectant that is at least 70% alcohol. Remember, your pruning tools should always be disinfected after finishing each tree or shrub, even if you’re not pruning out diseased plant material.