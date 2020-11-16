GARDENER COLUMN: Forcing bulbs

“The promise of spring’s arrival is enough to get anyone through the bitter winter.” — Jen Selinsky
This past week has been absolutely gorgeous outside, making my fall clean-up projects even easier. One of my fall tasks was to shred up the fallen leaves in my garden beds. With the amount of leaves that we get, it’s easier to shred them in the flower beds and not have to rake them out in the spring, disturbing my spring-blooming bulbs and perennials. I have an electric leaf blower/vacuum shredder whose plastic housing has seen better days. I got into some small stones/gravel unexpectedly and ended up with rocks breaking and shooting out the side of the housing – no amount of duct tape can permanently fix that. So, off to the store my husband and I went to buy me a new leaf blower/vacuum/shredder. While my husband was selecting my new garden tool, I wandered off to see if anything was still available to plant in the gardening section. Low and behold, I found some nice, healthy looking spring-blooming bulbs that were also on sale. Keep in mind, I wasn’t planning to plant any tulip or daffodil bulbs this year as last year I planted close to 1,000 tulip bulbs, but I do like forcing a few bulbs so I can enjoy spring just a little earlier than normal. If you have any bulbs left over from your fall planting, consider selecting a few to try forcing.
There are a number of bulbs you can force as long as you provide the right conditions to break dormancy, make roots, and bloom. Some common bulbs to try are tulips, daffodils, narcissus, crocus and hyacinths. At this time of year, you can also find kits for amaryllis and paperwhites. These two do not require a cold period. Whatever bulbs you select, choose ones that are healthy, firm, and undamaged. Also keep in mind that some bulbs are early bloomers versus late bloomers. As your bulbs will be growing indoors, pay attention to the height as well, as some, tulips and daffodils, can get quite tall and may not work as well indoors. I was hoping to grow miniature daffodils, 4-6-inches tall, but was unsuccessful; I may have to order online.
There are three ways to force them: in gravel, in water and in soil. Those grown in gravel and water use up all their resources and won’t bloom again. If you force them in soil, you can potentially save the bulb and plant it outdoors for future blooming in another year or so.
Hyacinths and paperwhites work well growing in gravel or water. I have several vases shaped to hold a single bulb. For these two methods, the bulbs are not submerged in the water, instead they are suspended above the water level. For the gravel method, place gravel in the container, arrange the bulbs, and then fill until the water almost touches the bottom of the bulb. For the water method, put the bulb in a vase that will hold it just above the water level, then fill it until the water once again, almost touches the bottom of the bulb. The roots will grow to reach for the water.
For the soil method, select a pot that has good drainage with 3-4-inches of space below for the roots to grow—a terracotta pot works nicely—and use a well-draining potting mix. I prefer to use a soilless potting mix as it drains well. You should be able to find it any garden center near the potting soil. Proper drainage is key to forcing bulbs. Fill the pot or container about three-quarters full with your potting mix, arrange the bulbs so the necks will be at or just below the surface, and then finish filling the pot. You can plant the bulbs much closer than you would outdoors. The potting mix should be slightly moist, not soggy, as bulbs need some moisture during their cold period. If it’s too wet, there’s a chance of rot fungi.
The next step is chilling your bulbs. Most bulbs need cold and dark conditions; amaryllis and paperwhites do not. Place your bulbs in a dark, cool—but not freezing—place such as a garage, basement, or spare refrigerator. You’re trying to simulate winter for your bulbs. The easiest way to chill them is to put them in that extra refrigerator as long as there is no fruit, particularly apples, or vegetables stored in it to give off ethylene gas. Depending on the bulb, it can take anywhere from 12-17 weeks. Here are some typical rooting times: Hyacinth, 12-15 weeks; crocus, daffodils, narcissus and tulips, 15-17 weeks. Check the moisture every few weeks and give a small amount of water if dry. You should see shoots 1-2-inches tall at the end of their cooling period. Take them out of their cold storage and place them in a bright, yet cooler location. Water as needed to keep the bulbs moist. Blooming should occur 3-4 weeks after the containers are removed from cold storage. Cool temps and higher humidity will help extend bloom time. Remember, you’re trying to mimic what happens outside.
After your bulbs have bloomed, you have a couple options. Tulips and bulbs started in water or gravel rarely bloom again, so you can toss them in the compost pile. However, if you forced daffodils, crocus, or grape hyacinth, continue watering, and then plant them in the garden after the danger of frost as passed. It will take them a couple years to bloom again. After an amaryllis finishes blooming, remove the spent blossoms, give it plenty of sunshine, and fertilize it. Come September, stop watering and let it dry out. Then in November, begin watering it again to start the blooming cycle again.
With a little planning, you can force spring to come just a little sooner. It makes me think I might have to go back to the store and pick up a few more bulbs. I know I’ll appreciate an extra dose of spring next February and March.
For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email haley.weisert@saukcountywi.gov.
