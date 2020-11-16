GARDENER COLUMN: Forcing bulbs

This past week has been absolutely gorgeous outside, making my fall clean-up projects even easier. One of my fall tasks was to shred up the fallen leaves in my garden beds. With the amount of leaves that we get, it’s easier to shred them in the flower beds and not have to rake them out in the spring, disturbing my spring-blooming bulbs and perennials. I have an electric leaf blower/vacuum shredder whose plastic housing has seen better days. I got into some small stones/gravel unexpectedly and ended up with rocks breaking and shooting out the side of the housing – no amount of duct tape can permanently fix that. So, off to the store my husband and I went to buy me a new leaf blower/vacuum/shredder. While my husband was selecting my new garden tool, I wandered off to see if anything was still available to plant in the gardening section. Low and behold, I found some nice, healthy looking spring-blooming bulbs that were also on sale. Keep in mind, I wasn’t planning to plant any tulip or daffodil bulbs this year as last year I planted close to 1,000 tulip bulbs, but I do like forcing a few bulbs so I can enjoy spring just a little earlier than normal. If you have any bulbs left over from your fall planting, consider selecting a few to try forcing.