“The flowers of late winter and early spring occupy places in our hearts well out of proportion to their size.” Gertrude S. Wister

Just inside the woods next to our yard is one of my favorite spring flowering shrubs – the humble forsythia. I didn’t plant it and have no idea how it got there, but I greatly appreciate its announcement that “spring has sprung.” The forsythia bush is not a particularly interesting shrub most of the year, but for those first couple of weeks in early spring, it is spectacular to behold. Those beautiful yellow blooms that precede their leaves so early in spring can really help cure a case of spring fever.

Forsythia is deciduous, fast-growing, very easy to maintain, and easy to spot in the spring with its bright blooms. It’s not very interesting to look at once it’s done blooming, but it can be used as a border or fill in your garden’s background as they grow upwards of 8-10 feet in height and 10-12 feet in diameter depending on the cultivar. The shrub likes a sunny location where it can get plenty of sun and has plenty of room to stretch out. Forsythia is not really fussy about the type of soil it grows in, although it prefers well-draining soil with a pH range of 7.0 and 8.0. Forsythia is fairly pest free and is not a favorite for deer or Japanese beetles.

Although the shrub itself is hardy in zones 4 to 8, it’s important to select the right cultivar if you want reliable blooms. Look for cultivars that are flower bud hardy in zone 5 and lower, as dormant flower buds start to be killed in temps minus 5 degrees Fahrenheit and lower. The cultivar, Meadowlark, is hardy to minus 35 degrees F. Visit https://hort.extension.wisc.edu/articles/forsythia-forsythia-spp for a list of other cultivars to also consider.

Forsythia is relatively maintenance free, requiring only a yearly pruning to help it retain an attractive shape and flower well. Pruning should be completed right after it blooms to avoid cutting off next year’s buds. Remove older branches by cutting them off at the ground. Forsythia blooms on old wood, so keep in mind that this year’s growth is where next spring’s flowers will come from. You can rejuvenate an old, neglected forsythia by pruning it back to 3-4 inches in late winter/early spring. The shrub will produce new growth as the days get warmer and longer. It can be propagated by taking cuttings in early spring or by layering low hanging branches to get them to take root and later transplanted.

Forsythia can be easily forced to bloom indoors. Prune off some branches about a foot long and submerge them in a tub overnight in tepid water. Next, place them in a bucket of warm water and cover them with a large, clear plastic bag and put it in a cool spot around 60 degrees to develop the buds. Check the branches regularly, change the water, and mist the buds occasionally so they don’t dry out. In about a week or so, the buds will start to elongate and show color. Then move them to a warmer spot, mist the buds, and arrange them in a vase.