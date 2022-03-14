GARDENER COLUMN: Four garden trends you’ll want to try this year

‘The first day of spring is one thing, and the first spring day is another.

The difference between them is sometimes as great as a month.” — Henry Van Dyke, Fisherman’s Luck

I’ve been reading numerous articles about the 2022 gardening trends as I impatiently wait for spring’s true arrival. Here are four gardening trends that I want to focus on this year and hope you’ll consider for the upcoming season as well.

One trend that makes lots of sense is utilizing native and pollinator-friendly plants. If you aren’t already doing so, consider adding them to your landscape. Bees, birds, and other pollinators are essential to creating and maintaining healthy ecosystems and providing native plants helps ensure they will visit your gardens. Native plants can also be used to help filter out pollutants and minimize flooding. To learn more about native plants and how to incorporate them into your gardens, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/endangeredresources/nativeplants.html.

As we continue to experience precipitation deficits, xeriscaping or waterwise gardening is also a good trend to incorporate into your gardens for the summer season. Essentially, xeriscaping is gardening that reduces or eliminates the need for irrigation or lots of watering and the accompanying water bill. This technique also tends to incorporate native plants so that’s an added bonus.

The pandemic reintroduced the home vegetable garden to many first-time gardeners. Once again, vegetable gardening is trendy; people everywhere are embracing the idea of edible gardening and starting to grow food from seed. What’s great is that you don’t need a lot of space to grow your own fruit and vegetables. From dwarf fruit trees to planting vegetables in our flower beds to containers on our balconies – people are finding all kinds of ways to reap the benefits of growing their own fruits and vegetables.

Transforming lawns into garden spaces is another idea I have been fully embracing for years. Huge, luscious green lawns are not really very good for the environment, especially if you have to do a lot to maintain them. I also don’t care for lawnmowing, but I do enjoy digging in my garden beds. There’s no need to give up your entire lawn but consider reducing the amount of grass you maintain. Instead, look at ways to convert some of that lawn into pollinator, perennial, or vegetable gardens.

While we wait for spring to truly arrive, here’s are a couple gardening events to attend and maybe learn how to incorporate some of these trends into your own garden. First up is the “Seed Starting Workshop for Adults” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, 230 Fourth Ave., Baraboo. This free workshop will be taught by two Sauk County master gardeners and is a great opportunity to learn more about starting seeds indoors. Pre-registration is required. To learn more and register, visit csmpl.org/seed-starting-workshop-adults or contact the library at 608-356-6166.

Another event to check out is the Columbia County Master Gardeners’ annual “Let’s Get Green & Growing” workshop. This year they’ve partnered with the Columbus Public Library. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. March 26 via Zoom. The online conference is also free, but pre-registration is required. To learn more about the speaker lineup and register, visit columbuspubliclibrary.info.

For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.