GARDENER COLUMN: Garden tasks to do during March’s unpredictable weather

‘March was an unpredictable month, when it was never clear what might happen.” —Tracy Chevalier

Although there is still plenty of snow on the ground, the weather is predicted to be warmer than usual the first couple of weeks of March. Of course, March has always had a mind of its own so take that weather prediction with a grain of salt. However, if March has a warmer than usual start, there’s a good chance we’re going to start seeing the soil in our gardens soon. As tempting as it is to get out there and start working in our gardens, avoid it when the soil is wet to prevent compaction.

Even if you shouldn’t start working your garden soil, that doesn’t mean you can’t do anything yet. Get a soil test done if you haven’t done one in the past few years. I didn’t get one completed last fall in my raised vegetable garden beds, so I plan to send in a sample as soon as I can dig in my garden. Visit https://uwlab.soils.wisc.edu/soil-samples/lawn-garden for information on how and where to send soil samples. A standard analysis is $15 per sample. Once the lab receives your sample, it typically takes 3-7 days for results, and it’ll also include lime and fertilizer recommendations.

In the meantime, finish pruning your dormant trees and check for wildlife damage on trees and woody shrubs. March can be a very lean month for wildlife so they will consider alternative food sources – like that special tree or shrub in your yard. In my yard, I deal with voles. Voles look similar to mice, are prolific breeders and have an average of two to seven young per litter, so their population increases quickly in a relatively short period of time. If their numbers are high or food is scarce, they will eat the bark of ornamental, fruit, and other small trees and woody vegetation. They can girdle a tree or shrub, eventually killing it. If you see some damage—that isn’t too far-gone, you can put a temporary wire or metal barrier about a foot high with a mesh size of one-quarter or less around your trees. Remove the snow around the trees to get down to ground level, so they can’t tunnel under the snow to get to the tree.

Indoors, resume your regular regiment of fertilizing your houseplants. Also, take cuttings to propagate new houseplants. Get your seed starting stations ready—if you haven’t already—and plan to start your slow-germinating annual and perennial seeds the second week of March. Pay attention to any special planting instructions to determine if they need stratifying—exposing to cold temperatures, soaking, exposure to light, etc. March is also the time to start your cabbage, celery, cauliflower, head lettuce, and parsley seedlings. Pot begonias, cannas, elephant ears, calla lilies, and other stored summer bulbs so they are ready to transplant outdoors when the weather is warm enough.

Finally, keep an eye on the forsythia in your yard or neighborhood. When the forsythia buds appear but before they are in full bloom, it’s time to apply pre-emergence weed killer in perennial beds. Be careful to not spread it around your summer bulbs or areas that you plan to plant seeds, as it will prevent them from germinating. A thick layer of mulch can also help prevent weed seeds from germinating as well.

For more information or gardening questions, the University of Wisconsin Madison Division of Extension Sauk County office at 608-355-3250 or email trripp@wisc.edu.