GARDENER COLUMN: Grateful

I’m grateful for the rains we enjoyed this past summer. Unlike some gardeners, I only had to water my vegetable gardens a couple times this summer. It’s a good thing because I forgot to shut the water off one time and really watered my tomatoes. I never had to water my existing perennial beds and my newly established ones only needed a little water after I planted. Believe it or not, I’m grateful for the upcoming cold, hopefully snowy, weather. It gives me a break from my garden chores and the snow protects my garden bulbs and plants. It also covers my garden and hides what I didn’t get done or what I still need to work on completing.

I’m grateful for my fellow Master Gardeners. This last spring, my little temporary greenhouse where I was trying to harden off my tomato plants, blew over on a particularly windy, spring day. My fellow Master Gardeners who had been raising tomato plants for our annual tomato plant workshop and sale, which we were not able to hold, provided me with some unique and interesting heirloom tomato plants. I, once again, planted them too close together; but I had some amazing tomatoes this year. Master Gardeners are a wealth of gardening knowledge and I have used their help often in the past. I hope you consider using their help too in the future.